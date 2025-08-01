Late WWE star Hulk Hogan had 'no interest' in seeing daughter Brooke's twins, says her husband

Hulk Hogan with his children, Brooke and Nick (Image via Getty)

Hulk Hogan’s son-in-law, the ex-NHL player Steven Oleksy, shared an important piece of information about the late WWE star’s personal life in an exclusive interview with People Magazine.

Oleksy is married to Hogan’s daughter, Brooke. Oleksy and Brooke welcomed twins early this year in January. According to People Magazine, Oleksy, while speaking to the publication, shared that the late WWE star had ‘no interest’ in seeing his daughter Brooke’s newborn twins.

Oleksy revealed that he remained in touch with Hogan, making the effort to keep the wrestler updated about his daughter’s life. Oleksy shared,

“I sent text messages once again to kind of gauge where he was at, but there was no interest.”

Hulk Hogan and his daughter, Brooke, who were once close, shared a troubled relationship for the last two years. To concentrate on her ‘healing,’ Brooke kept a distance from the ongoing interpersonal struggles taking place in Hogan’s life. Hogan’s tumultuous relationship with Brooke’s mother, Linda Hogan, often became an object of media attention. Of late, Brooke refused to take part in her parents’ feud.

However, Oleksy’s conversation with People Magazine revealed that Brooke made an effort to take care of the aging WWE star, who went through a number of medical interventions in the last few years. Oleksy shared,

“She was there for every surgery leading up to the last two years. She would fly down on her own dime, take care of her dad, and it just made a lot of sense…No one understood his body, procedures, medications and everything else more than my wife.”

Hulk Hogan’s daughter Brooke shares details about her relationship with him

Brooke Hogan broke her public silence on her father’s death on July 29. She took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post about the sad demise. Brooke’s tribute to her late father read:

“My dad's blood runs though my veins. His eyes shine through my children. And our bond has never broken, not even in his final moments. We had a connection deeper than words, one that spanned lifetimes. I am so grateful I knew the real version of him. Not just the one the world viewed through a carefully curated lens.”

Continuing, she shared insights into their relationship and said,

“We shared a quiet, sacred bond, one that could be seen and felt by anyone who witnessed us together. When he left this earth, it felt like part of my spirit left with him. I felt it before the news even reached us.”

Brooke, in her tribute to her father, also referred to her estrangement from him. She criticised the media attention that constantly remained on her troubled relationship with her father. She also stated that while their interpersonal troubles did not relate to a single incident. Brooke wrote,

“My father and I never ‘fought.’ It was a series of private phone calls no one will ever hear, know, or understand. My father was confiding in me about issues weighing on his heart, both personal and business. I offered to be a life raft in whatever capacity he needed. I told him he had my support. I begged him to rest, to take care of himself. He had nothing else to prove to the world or anyone.”

In her post, Brooke also mentioned that it was with the intention to be around her ageing father that she moved with her husband to Florida.