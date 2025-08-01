“I just wouldn't do it”- Machine Gun Kelly reveals he refused 'Sinners' role because he didn’t want to say the N-word

The rapper-turned-actor, Machine Gun Kelly, said “no thanks” to Sinners after being asked to use a racial slur during the audition.

When Machine Gun Kelly recently made headlines on The Pat McAfee Show, he dropped an unexpected bombshell: he walked away from a potential Sinners role because the audition demanded he speak the N word. That revelation earned an immediate “I just wouldn’t do it,” a statement equal parts defiance and self-awareness.

In under two minutes of airtime, MGK laid bare the moral calculus that influenced his decision; no fame was worth compromising principle for a single syllable, especially not one loaded with racial pain. Fans of the rapper-actor, who has appeared in Bird Box and The Dirt, learned something new: Kelly’s boundaries aren’t up for negotiation, even when Hollywood offers a tempting vampire gig.

This crisp turn in his acting journey is more than tabloid fodder; it’s a clear-eyed reflection on what he refuses to bring to the screen in 2025.

Why Machine Gun Kelly refused the Sinners role — he wouldn’t say the N word

Kelly began by noting how studios love to call back artists when something hits:

“There’s been plenty of movies that come out that I go, ‘Ah, I was supposed to be in that,’” he said.

Among those, Sinners, Ryan Coogler’s 1932 Mississippi vampire thriller starring Michael B. Jordan, gained a special mention.

Originally, Kelly was tapped to audition for a vampire character widely reported to be Bert, the white-passing, Confederate-tinged husband who gets turned in the film. “The vampire,” Kelly explained.

“They had me set up to do the auditions … the second vampire, the one that the guy comes and eats the family.”

But the catch? That character had to say the N word during the audition—something Kelly flatly refused to do. “In the audition, he has to say the ‘n‑word,’ and I just wouldn’t do it,” he told McAfee, drawing support (and a fist bump) from co‑host Darius Butler on live radio.

Although MGK didn’t reveal every line, the implication is clear: his lips would not form it. Coogler cast Toronto rock singer Peter Dreimanis in the role instead, and the film was successfully released in April 2025, domestic and global gross topping $360 million and earning an A CinemaScore, a feat rare for an original horror release.

Sinners unfolds over 24 hours in 1932, Clarksdale, Mississippi. Michael B. Jordan plays twin ex-gangsters who return home with plans to launch a juke joint that transforms into a supernatural showdown when vampires infiltrate the party. With a cast including Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo, and Dreimanis, Coogler explores racism, blues music, and folk horror in a Southern Gothic epic shot in IMAX 65mm format.

Kelly’s refusal puts him in rare ethical company; actors often waive painful words for art. But Kelly drew a line. On-air, he winked at Hollywood: “Hey, dude. I’d like to be in cinema while I still look young,” he quipped, later adding he’s “on universal timing”, Hollywood may catch up eventually, but not on terms he rejects.

Since 2021, MGK has used his real name (Colson Baker) for acting and has appeared in films including Beyond the Lights and The Dirt. His comments sparked no studio rebuttal, Warner Bros. remained silent, as did Coogler’s team.

Kelly’s decision highlights the often-overlooked power actors wield even in the audition room: refusal can speak louder than any line. Sinners went on to be one of 2025’s most talked-about titles. But Kelly’s story, brief as it was, underscores a bigger narrative about who gets to say what, and when staying silent is the loudest statement you can make.