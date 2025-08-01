Coors Light reportedly launches 'fridge-ready' deodorant

Cases of Coors Light (Image via Getty)

Larger brand Coors Light has launched its new cold-activated deodorant named Dura Chill. Created in collaboration with personal care brand Duradry, Dura Chill is said to be the “first-ever refrigerated deodorant,” as per NBC Connecticut.

Designed to be kept in the fridge, the deodorant’s packaging changes color when it becomes adequately cold to be applied, similar to Coors Light cans, according to Dexerto. The news outlet notes that Dura Chill can be purchased for $15, and smells like “Rocky Mountain Breeze” with hints of pear and vanilla.

The refrigerated deodorant is sure to keep users cool in the summer, and the deodorant’s product page states:

“This Coors Light x Duradry deodorant collab is designed to keep you chill when the game gets heated. The first-ever chill deodorant with cold activated packaging so you know when the deodorant is at its most refreshing.”

All about Coors Light’s refrigerated deodorant

An innovative, first-of-its-kind collaboration between a beer brand and a personal care company, the Dura Chill refrigerated deodorant is a timely antidote for the summer. According to PR Newswire, Coors Light VP of Marketing, Marcelo Pascoa, said in a press release,

“Coors Light is all about helping people 'Choose Chill,' and this summer, we wanted to take that to the next level – starting with your armpits. Whether you're sweating through a heat wave or just trying to stay chill while watching a Leagues Cup match. Dura Chill is like giving your underarms their own ice-cold beer.”

The limited edition product was hugely successful and sold out quickly after its launch.

The founder of Duradry, Jack Benzaquen, also commented on the ingenious product and, as per PR Newswire, said,

“Sweat happens, but staying cool should be effortless. With Coors Light, we turned high-performance sweat protection into a fridge-worthy summer flex. Dura Chill is proof that even your pits deserve to chill like a beer.”

This is not the first time that a beer brand has collaborated with personal care labels to launch products

Beer brands have been increasingly displaying an edge over their competitors by launching original campaigns characterized by product collaborations. Last month, a beer-themed lip balm was announced by Molson Coors’ Blue Moon, which teamed up with beauty brand Eos, as per CNN.

The famous Valencia orange flavor that Blue Moon is known for was turned into a lip balm that gave users “the same refreshing, juicy taste” of the beer, and went on sale in June.

According to CNN, the VP of Marketing of Molson Coors’ Above Premium Beer, Courtney Benedict, highlighted the importance of brand recognition in brand partnerships and a press release, said,

“The Valencia orange is more than a garnish. It’s a core part of our identity and what makes a Blue Moon a Blue Moon.”

Although the Valencia Orange flavored lip balm does not contain any alcohol, it is only available for sale to people aged 21 and above. The lip balm can be bought online from either Blue Moon or Eos’ website for $4.99.

Back in 2021, another original collaboration was launched between Pennsylvania-based pretzel brand Snyder's of Hanover and Captain Lawrence Brewing Company to release beers infused with pretzels to celebrate Oktoberfest, as per Philly Voice.