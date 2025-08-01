What are the allegations against the LA Chargers' Denzel Perryman? Details explored as player arrested

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: Denzel Perryman #95 speaks to the media during a press conference following the Los Angeles Chargers OTA offseason workout on May 20, 2024 in Costa Mesa, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Chargers veteran Denzel Perryman was taken into custody on Friday night on a felony weapons charge, as confirmed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and jail records. They arrested him at 9:41 p.m., and officials said Perryman now has big legal problems tied to alleged weapons violations.

NFL's Denzel Perryman arrested in Los Angeles on weapons charges

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department informed USA TODAY Sports that NFL player Denzel Perryman was arrested on Friday, August 1, 2025. They also said that South Los Angeles Station deputies pulled Perryman over for vehicle code violations and, during the investigation, took him into custody for multiple weapons offenses.

While searching his car, the cops said they found two AR-15 guns and three handguns in the back of his car. The rifles were said to be non-compliant with California's firearm regulations, making their possession illegal under state law.

The spokesperson said that Perryman was "extremely cooperative" throughout the entire process with the police. In his words:

"NFL player, Denzel Perryman, was arrested by South Los Angeles Station deputies on Friday, August 1, 2025. Deputies conducted a traffic stop of Mr. Perryman’s vehicle for vehicle code violations. During their investigation, Mr. Perryman was arrested for multiple weapons violations. Mr. Perryman was extremely cooperative with deputies throughout the investigation."

Chargers linebacker Perryman faces court date amid ongoing investigation

Linebacker Denzel Perryman is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, reportedly. In response to the situation, the Los Angeles Chargers gave a short note saying they are aware of the issue with Denzel and are "gathering information." Perryman, 32, just got back with the Chargers for the 2024 season. This is his second time on the team that first chose him in the second round in 2015, when they were still in San Diego.

He played for the Chargers, but also had time with the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans. While with Houston in the 2023 season, Perryman got suspended. He broke the safety rules more than once, which included a hard helmet-to-helmet hit on Bengals player Ja'Marr Chase in Week 10. At first, the NFL gave him a three-game suspension, but after he appealed, they cut it down to two games.

