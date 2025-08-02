“An elite level Labubu”: Netizens react to Matt Rife reportedly purchasing Warren’s occult museum and owning the Annabelle doll

Matt Rife Becomes Legal Guardian of Warren Occult Museum and Annabelle Doll

Matt Rife, a comedian, has stepped into a surprising role as the legal guardian of the Warren Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut. This includes taking charge of its eerie collection, such as the well-known Annabelle doll. He purchased it along with YouTuber Elton Castee.

Matt Rife claims to have purchased Warren’s occult museum and is now the guardian of demonic Annabelle Doll 😳 pic.twitter.com/Opi2DPUq88 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 2, 2025

Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren owned the museum, which holds hundreds of items tied to claimed supernatural events.

Rife shared the news through his social media pages, stating that he had purchased the home and museum. He didn't disclose the amount he paid for it, but emphasized the site's significance in paranormal history and culture. The Warrens, known for their work in the paranormal space, carried out more than 3,000 investigations during their lives, which helped inspire movies like The Conjuring and The Amityville Horror.

Netizens react to Matt Rife’s haunted museum purchase

Netizens flooded social media with mixed reactions to Matt Rife’s new paranormal venture, blending humor with unease.

"That is an elite level Labubu," an X user commented on Matt Rife’s haunted museum purchase.

"I actually like him too, I hope nothing happens. There’s something truly going on with that doll," another reacted.

From unexpected “collabs” with Annabelle to jokes about ghostly Netflix nights, netizens had plenty to say.

"matt rife x annabelle collab not the 2025 timeline i expected tbh," one wrote.

"imagine waking up at 3 AM for a glass of water and annabelle’s just… sitting on the couch watching Netflix," another commented.

"Bro felt a vibe pull towards the demonic forces," an X user wrote.

"Matt Rife beefing with spirits now. Brother went from comedy clubs to conjuring demons," one commented.

Matt Rife to oversee 750 haunted artifacts as Warren museum plans public reopening

The Warrens gathered a range of haunted artifacts over the years, and many of these now sit on the premises. Among them are pieces from Eastern Airlines Flight 401, a spooky self-playing organ, and the infamous Annabelle doll. Since the 1970s, people have connected Annabelle to strange and creepy events. Stories tell of the doll moving on its own, leaving alarming notes, and even trying to hurt one of its past owners.

Rife explained that he and Castee are not the full owners of these haunted objects. Instead, they act as the legal caretakers for a five-year agreement. During this time, about 750 items in the museum collection are their responsibility.

The museum has stayed a popular spot among those curious about the paranormal for many years. It was part of the “Devils on the Run Tour,” led by investigator Dan Rivera. Rivera, who had been traveling around the U.S. with the Annabelle doll, died in July. Officials reported nothing unusual regarding his death, and the doll wasn’t there at the time.

Although this event happened, Rife mentioned that efforts continue to reopen the museum to host public tours and let guests stay overnight. These visits will help people learn more about the museum’s artifacts and the Warrens’ contributions to paranormal studies. Updates on opening dates and visitor rules will come out later.

People still view the property as an important site in the history of American paranormal research.