What is Rahaman Ali’s real name? All about Muhammad Ali’s brother as he dies

Rahaman Ali, the younger brother of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, died on August 1, 2025, at the age of 82. Born Rudolph Arnett Clay in Louisville, Kentucky, Rahaman was a former professional boxer and an author who lived much of his life in shadow of his brother’s legacy.

His death was confirmed by the Muhammad Ali Center on August 2. According to People Magazine, Rahaman died in hospice care in Louisville, and no official cause of death has been released.

Rahaman Ali was born on July 18, 1943, to Cassius Marcellus Clay Sr. and Odessa Grady Clay. Like his brother, he converted to Islam and changed his name from Rudolph Clay to Rahaman Ali. This name reflected his religious beliefs and personal transformation.

Rahaman Ali's life explored

Rahaman pursued his own boxing career and made his professional debut in 1964, as per a report by Heavy. Although he did not reach the international fame of Muhammad Ali, he maintained a solid record in the heavyweight division.

He fought professionally until 1972, compiling a record of 14 wins, three losses, and one draw, with seven of those wins by knockout. According to the outlet, Rahaman was often seen at ringside during Muhammad's matches and traveled widely with his brother, offering support during training and public appearances.

After retiring from the sport, Rahaman remained active in public life through writing and speaking. He published two books about his life and his famous brother, titled That's Muhammad Ali's Brother! My Life on the Undercard in 2014, and My Brother, Muhammad Ali: The Definitive Biography in 2019.

These works offered unique personal insights into Muhammad Ali, Rahaman Ali's early life, family dynamics, and spiritual journey. According to The Independent, Rahaman was committed to preserving his brother’s and correcting misunderstandings about their family and upbringing.

He was also deeply involved with the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, where he frequently attended events and supported educational programs. CBS News reported the Center's statement, adding,

"Rahaman was his brother's biggest supporter."

Following his demise, the non-profit organization released an official statement on Facebook. Announcing the news, the admin penned a heartfelt note to pay tribute to the legend. Expressing the grief, the caption reads,

"The Muhammad Ali Center mourns the death of Rahaman Ali, Muhammad Ali's younger brother, who passed away at the age of 82 on August 1, 2025."

Sharing an insight into his life, the statement further mentions,

"Rahaman was born on July 18, 1943 and followed in Muhammad's footsteps as a professional boxer. After working his way up as an amateur, Rahaman would go on to win 14 out of his 18 professional bouts from 1964 to 1972.

Following his career, he would become his brother's biggest supporter, traveling alongside Muhammad and helping him train. As mentioned in Rahaman's book 'That's Muhammad Ali's Brother! My Life on the Undercard', Muhammad's former business manager Gene Kilroy said Rahaman was the 'best sparring partner.'"

Recalling his public presence, it further notes,

"Rahaman would become a big supporter of the Muhammad Ali Center and make appearances at many of the Ali Center's events meeting and greeting fans of the Ali family."

DeVone Holt, president and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center, spoke about the tragic loss, conveying,

"You can’t tell Muhammad’s story without mentioning Rahaman. He was one of the most constant sources of support for Muhammad during this career and their relationship was a true example of what it means to be 'my brother's keeper.'"

Leaving a message for Rahaman's loved ones, the admin further added,

"Our hearts go out to Rahaman's family, friends, and many fans."

On August 1, Hana Ali, Muhammad’s daughter, paid homage to Rahaman on Facebook. Remembering her late uncle and sharing a loving memory of her "Uncle Rock," she penned,

"Today, the last living member of my father’s immediate family returned to heaven.

My Uncle Rahman, lovingly known as Rock, was a sweet, gentle soul with a heart as big as the world. He had that same sparkle in his eye that my father had… that same light, that same mischief, that same love.

They were close their entire lives, brothers by blood, but friends by choice. Even as children, their bond was extraordinary. My father loved his brother like he was his own child."

Recalling how her dad was a protective elder brother, she further continued,

"When Daddy was just four or five, and Uncle Rock still a baby, he would stand protectively by his side. Whenever Mama Bird tried to spank Rock, Daddy would grab her hand and say, 'Don’t hit my baby.' That protective love never faded."

Rahaman Ali played a critical role during some of the most turbulent times in Muhammad Ali’s life. This included the period when his brother was banned from boxing due to his refusal to be drafted during the Vietnam War. Although he never sought the spotlight, his contributions to boxing and his brother’s legacy were substantial.

With Rahaman's passing, the last member of Muhammad Ali’s immediate family is now gone. His death closes a chapter in the history of one of the most iconic American families. He is survived by his extended family and by the memory of a life lived in quiet strength.