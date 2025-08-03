When did Sydney Sweeney register as Republican? Actress trends on X over political affiliation reveal after American Eagle scandal

Sydney Sweeney (Image via Instagram/@sydney_sweeney)

Actress Sydney Sweeney has made her way back to the center of political firestorm once again after criticism surrounding her latest ad for American Eagle went viral.

As the backlash from the campaign continues, it was reported that the actress has been registered as a Republican in Florida since June 2024, which has generated a lot of social media attention, especially on X.

Sydney Sweeney is indeed registered as a Republican in Monroe County, Florida, on June 14, 2024, according to voter registration records obtained by Newsweek and BuzzFeed.

The voter registration records note her registration as "active," which means she is qualified to vote in elections. The information was reported first on X by user @time222smoke, whose post shortly went viral. BuzzFeed then followed up on the claim and confirmed the public records.

This political affiliation comes across as newsworthy because of the context. Sweeney has been criticized online at the time of this report for her participation in a controversial ad campaign by American Eagle.

The campaign for American Eagle, which included Sweeney and the tagline "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," generated some criticism for what some in the media interpreted to be racially charged marketing. In the advertisement, Sweeney makes a play on words, saying:



"Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color… my jeans are blue."



While it could easily be seen as harmless by some, critics said the advertisement subtly reinforces eugenics-related ideals, especially since Sweeney has blonde hair and blue eyes which can be seen as stereotypical markers for beauty.

A look into Sydney Sweeney's past affiliations with Republican party and other political controversies

This is not the first time Sydney Sweeney's personal or familial connections have raised eyebrows regarding her potential political beliefs.

According to Buzzfeed, In 2022, she came under fire for sharing photos from her mom's 60th birthday party, in which several party guests were wearing red hats styled after Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan and clothing with the "Blue Lives Matter" insignia.

At the time, Sweeney rebutted the criticism by stating that it was an "innocent celebration" that was being misconstrued.



You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone ♥️ and Happy Birthday Mom!

— Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) August 27, 2022

Her brother clarified that the hats said "Make Sixty Great Again" and addressed Sweeney's comments of the guests being from Los Angeles that were her mother's friends and thought the attire would be funny based on their location in Idaho.



"There were so many misinterpretations... The people in the pictures weren’t even my family. The people who brought the things that people were upset about were actually my mom’s friends from LA, and they thought it would be funny to wear because they were coming to Idaho," She told Variety in an interview.



Sydney Sweeney's Republican registration has further complicated the public conversation. Supporters have expressed that a person's political leanings are a personal choice.

Others have argued that the timing and context are problematic, considering the racial connotation that many believe exists in the recent ad campaign.

Regardless of this controversy, the American Eagle campaign seems to be running extremely well from a commercial perspective. Reports have stated that American Eagle’s stock jumped 4% the day of the launch, implying that the social backlash online has not adversely affected the campaign's sales.