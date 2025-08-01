Clinton and Cristen Brink's GoFundMe raises over $57,000 for the Arkansas couple killed while hiking with their children

Cristen Brink and Clinton Brink (Image via GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe for Cristen Brink and her husband, Clinton Brink, the Arkansas couple who were fatally stabbed while out on a hike with their two young daughters, has raised more than $57,000 as the community comes together to support their family.

The fundraiser, led by Clinton’s mother’s cousin, Sherry Reed, seeks to pay for funeral costs and help the Brinks’ daughters, ages 7 and 9 years old, who survived the attack at Devil’s Den State Park on July 26, 2025.

According to ABC News, Cristen Brink, 41, and Clinton Brink, 43, had recently moved to Prairie Grove in northwest Arkansas from South Dakota.

A married couple was killed while hiking at Devil's Den State Park in Arkansas with their two daughters on Saturday.https://t.co/bAsk5ArhOl #DevilsDen #ClintonBrink #CristenBrink pic.twitter.com/AP15vE5uu2 — 4029news (@4029news) July 28, 2025

Clinton was about to start working as a milk delivery driver, while Cristen, a licensed nurse, had previously worked in Montana and South Dakota. The couple were described as loving parents and “great down-to-Earth people” by friends. (40/29 TV)

Tragedy struck while the family was on a hike, and Clinton Brink was stabbed by an attacker identified as Andrew James McGann.

Authorities stated that their daughters were led to safety by Cristen Brink, but when she went back inside the residence to assist her husband, she was also stabbed and killed. The family stated to ABC News, praising the couple as heroes:

"The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult time as they grieve and learn how to navigate this new reality. They ask that if anyone has any information at all that will help in the investigation to please contact the proper authorities immediately. Clinton and Cristen died heroes protecting their little girls, and they deserve justice. They will forever live in all of our hearts."

More about the killer and the GoFundMe campaign set up for Cristen Brink's children

Hundreds of donations have poured in, raising $57,109 as of July 30 on the GoFundMe account that was initially established with a goal of $70,000. Reed thanked the community for its show of support, writing:

"Thank you does not seem sufficient but please know each and every individual who donated please know you are so appreciated."

The money raised will be used to help pay for the funeral and future needs of Brinks’ children, who are now being cared for by their other family members.

Andrew James McGann, a 28-year-old schoolteacher, was arrested on July 30, 2025, by Arkansas State Police in connection with the killings.

Arkansas State Police are looking for this person of interest in connection with the #DevilsDenStatePark murders of 2 parents - 2 children who were with them are unharmed:#NancyGrace #TrueCrime #ClintonBrink #CristenBrink pic.twitter.com/DJSkSpKXg1 — Spicoli aka ChrisTOEpher Lee (@spicoli_75) July 30, 2025

McGann, who does not have a criminal record but had been the subject of concerns in previous teaching jobs about classroom management, was charged with two counts of capital murder. Investigators confirmed he had no known ties to the Brink family.

The arrest came after a barrage of public tips, including photos and videos from park patrons. The police had previously released a composite sketch and images of one person they were seeking, a man in a dark-colored cap and fingerless gloves who was observed fleeing the scene in a black sedan with its license plate taped.

Against the Brinks’ family’s struggle through grief, the GoFundMe remains a testament to the couple.