How many children does Flaco Jimenez have? All about family as Texas Tornado founder dies at 86

The six-time Grammy-winning Tex-Mex legend passed away at 86 (Image via Facebook/Flaco Jimenez)

Leonardo Jimenez, better known by his stage name Flaco Jimenez, has passed away. The Tejano music legend’s family announced his passing in a Facebook post from his official account. They wrote:

“It is with great sadness that we share tonight the loss of our father, Flaco Jimenez. He was surrounded by his loved ones and will be missed immensely.”

The Jimenez family thanked the Texas Tornado founder’s fans and friends for their continued support and for cherishing his music. They added:

“And a big thank you for all of the memories. His legacy will live on through his music and all of his fans. The family requests privacy during this time of sadness and grievance. Thank you!”

The post was signed off by some of Flaco Jimenez’s children and their spouses - Arturo and Lisa Jimenez, Javier and Raquel Fernandez, Gilbert Jimenez, and Cynthia Jimenez. According to My San Antonio, Flaco had eight children with his wife, Adela. The couple once owned a food truck named “Tacos Jimenez,” which their son Leonardo Jr. revived in 2021, per KSAT.

According to a Facebook post by Annette Marie Hernandez Martinez, the Tex-Mex legend’s children are named Raquel, Rebecca, Cynthia, Gilbert, David, Leonardo, Arturo, and Norma. For those unaware, Annette is the mother of Gilbert “Gill” Sr.’s son, Gilbert Jr.

Flaco Jimenez was hospitalized months before his demise

Leonardo “Flaco” Jimenez was hospitalized in January 2025, his family shared at the time. The musician’s reps responded to reports of his hospitalization and wrote in a Facebook post:

“Flaco is currently in the hospital facing a medical hurdle—in good spirits but trying to get better. Rest assured, he’s in good hands and on the road to recovery. While this was a private family matter, word has gotten out, and we wanted to confirm the hospitalization.”

They also refuted rumors of any GoFundMe or other fundraisers being created for the musician. On Sunday, January 26, the family confirmed that Flaco had returned home and was on the road to recovery. Jimenez celebrated his 86th birthday on March 11, but his family didn’t share any further updates on his health. The six-time Grammy winner passed away in late July.

The Texas Tornado founder was a third-generation musician who followed in the footsteps of his father, Santiago Jiménez Sr., and grandfather, Patricio Jiménez. His younger brother, Santiago Jr., is also a Tex-Mex legend and a three-time Grammy nominee. Flaco’s son, Gilbert “Gill” Jimenez Sr., followed in his father’s footsteps and became a musician.

Apart from his five competitive Grammy wins and one Lifetime Achievement accolade, Flaco Jimenez received the National Heritage Fellowship and numerous other awards.