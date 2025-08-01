Who is Ryan Pearl? All about celebrity hairstylist accused of soliciting 15 yo girl

Celebrity Hairstylist Ryan Pearl Arrested in Underage Solicitation Investigation

Ryan Pearl, a celebrity hairstylist and colorist, faces arrest in Florida after an undercover probe into claims of improper talks with a minor. Cops nabbed Pearl in Coconut Grove, close to Miami's downtown area.

News reports from Local 10 and CBS News Miami say the probe started when a mother found strange money transfers and texts on her 15-year-old daughter's phone. Miami cops claim Pearl had been talking to the girl since she was 13 and that the texts contained s*xual material.

Who is Ryan Pearl?

Ryan Pearl is known for styling hair for big stars like Hailey Bieber, Jake Paul, Sophie Turner, and Christina Aguilera. Pearl, who hails from New Jersey, now works at Ollin Salon in Miami and also in New York City. The beauty world sees him as a Redken artistic ambassador. His Instagram boasts over 117,000 fans, where he shows off his work on famous people.

In an interview with Hair.com, a site operated by Redken’s parent company L'Oréal, Ryan Pearl shared that he began his career in the hair industry at the age of 17, with his first job at Metro Salon in New Jersey.

Pearl's work gained attention on social media and at fashion events. He earned recognition as a top-tier colorist in fashion and entertainment. His website states that his services cost between $200 and $650, and that he works with clients from both coasts.

The events that led to Ryan Pearl's arrest

Authorities say that after discovering the messages and money transfers, the mother alerted police, leading to an undercover operation. Investigators took control of the teen’s phone during which time Pearl reportedly continued sending explicit content and made arrangements to meet in person, unaware that he was communicating with a detective posing as the minor.

Police arrested him after he showed up for the meeting. At the arrest, officers found pink cocaine, c*ndoms, and vape devices in his possession.

Authorities charged Pearl with several crimes. These include possessing cocaine, using a computer to lure a child, traveling to meet a minor to carry out unlawful acts, encouraging a minor to break laws, and sending harmful content to a minor. Jail records state that officials booked him into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and set his bail at $26,000.

His legal team and the brands tied to him have not yet responded to the charges. The authorities are still investigating.