What happened to rock legend Dave Edmunds? Health updates as singer reportedly critically ill in hospital

Rock Legend Dave Edmunds in Critical Condition Following Cardiac Arrest

Dave Edmunds, the famous musician and producer, is now in a critical state after his heart stopped at his house in Monmouthshire, Wales. The 81-year-old artist, who many know for his 1970 hit "I Hear You Knocking," had this health crisis while his wife Cici was with him. She took to social media to share what had happened and how he was doing now.

Cici said that Edmunds blacked out, and people thought he had died after they tried CPR. But then, the emergency team brought him back to life, and they took him to the intensive care unit, where doctors are watching him. Even though they got his heart going again, doctors say his brain got hurt, and he's lost a lot of his memory because his heart stopped.

Cici shared an update on Facebook and said,

“Dave Edmunds. My beloved husband of 40 years has had a major cardiac arrest as I told you about in my previous post. He died in my arms while I desperately tried to keep him alive while trying to clear his airways from all of the fluids that come out of a human beings body when we pass away. As I’m on the floor with Dave dead and lots of fluid is coming out of his mouth and the other places in his body. I keep my emotions in check, even though I’m absolutely heartbroken and terrified at the shock of having my beloved husband dead in my arms. My nurse is also on the floor right next to myself and Dave pumping away really hard performing heavy CPR."

“My brilliant talented funny and special Dave could really use as many peoples prayers and good wishes so to speak. As I told you all in my previous post by a miracle they ( the doctors at the ICU operating room intubated Dave after by a miracle resurrecting him for a moment. He very clearly has brain damage and severe memory loss etc," Cici continued.

The medical team has put a tube in to help him breathe, and they're keeping a close eye on him because he might have more problems. His wife called the situation very upsetting, saying she felt stressed after the shocking event. In her public note, she gave her thanks to supporters for their messages and shared her hope for him to get better, pointing out that the next days and weeks would be crucial.

"Thank you all for your support and well wishes. It means the world to me. Dave will have a very long journey ahead of him if he survives," she said.

A look at Dave Edmunds' musical journey

Dave Edmunds began his musical journey in his youth, performing alongside his brother Geoff in bands such as the Edmunds Bros Duo and the Heartbeats. He rose to national recognition as the frontman of the band Love Sculpture, which gained attention for their rendition of “Sabre Dance,” a piece originally composed by Aram Khachaturian. The success of the single brought Edmunds to the attention of British radio and laid the groundwork for his solo career.

In recent years, Edmunds has kept a low profile, showing up now and then to perform or tour. He did join Ringo Starr's All-Starr Band for their tours in 1992 and 2000, which stands out as a highlight.