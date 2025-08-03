“We’re staying on tiktok i fear”: Netizens react to Elon Musk claiming he has recovered Vine’s video archive

Elon Musk Announces Vine Archive Recovery, Sparks Mixed Online Reactions

Elon Musk recently shared that they have recovered the video archive of Vine. Vine, the six-second video app, might soon become available to users on X (formerly known as Twitter). This sparked conversations about Vine’s cultural importance and whether it could make a comeback in some new way.

Vine became part of Twitter in 2012 and was known for its short looping videos. It helped launch the careers of many internet stars. Even though it had many users, Vine shut down in 2017 because of tough competition and issues within the company.

Elon Musk says the Vine video archive has been recovered:



“We are working on restoring user access, so you can post them if you want.” pic.twitter.com/Eb1gRBQy6F — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 2, 2025

Elon Musk, who bought Twitter in 2022 and renamed it X, announced on the platform that they discovered the Vine archive and are restoring it.

“We recently found the Vine video archive (thought it had been deleted) and are working on restoring user access,” Musk wrote on X, “so you can post them if you want.” Grok Imagine is AI Vine!



Btw, we recently found the Vine video archive (thought it had been deleted) and are working on restoring user access, so you can post them if you want. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 2, 2025

This isn’t Elon Musk’s first time announcing the idea of bringing Vine back. After taking over the platform, he held polls on X to ask users if they wanted the app to return. Both polls had positive feedback, but not much progress had been made until now.

Netizens react as Elon Musk announces recovery of Vine’s video archive

Netizens responded with a mix of excitement and skepticism to Elon Musk’s Vine archive announcement, expressing both nostalgia and doubt.

"we’re staying on tiktok i fear," an X user commented.

"ok I don’t like him… but if I can access 2013 content I’ll die happy," another reacted.

While some showed enthusiasm for revisiting old content, others remained uncertain about its relevance in today’s TikTok-dominated landscape.

"Vine in 2025 was not on the bingo card…," one wrote.

"this will be the best thing he’ll do tbh," another user commernted.

"OMG PLEASE I NEED MY OLD VINES," one said.

"Ha! A blast from the digital past! If Vine returns, nostalgia’s about to go viral all over again - six seconds at a time," another X user mentioned.

Elon Musk links Vine’s return to Grok AI, sparking questions about platform’s future

In a recent post, Elon Musk tied the comeback to Grok, the AI chatbot from xAI. He called “Grok Imagine” an “AI Vine,” hinting that upcoming features could combine AI with short video content instead of bringing back the old Vine app.

It seems the archive will show and allow sharing of content on X, but there’s no option to upload or create new Vine-like videos. This partial return has sparked mixed reactions among users. Some feel nostalgic for the original platform, while others seem unsure about how it might evolve.

At its height, Vine had about 200 million users and helped shape online humor and the rise of influencers. When it shut down, many of its creators moved over to platforms such as YouTube and TikTok. With Musk’s plans for X still changing, people continue to wonder what will happen to Vine’s legacy and if it might return in a new form.