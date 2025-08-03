Who was Brandon LeRoy? Viral video shows nurse anesthetist’s wife filming family members before fatal Nampa plane crash

Brandon LeRoy [L] and his wife, Jestene LeRoy [R] were pronounced dead at the scene of plane crash (Image via Instagram/@jaylenai)

Brandon LeRoy of Eagle, Idaho, was among those who died in a recent fatal plane crash in Nampa, Idaho on Sunday, July 27, 2025.

According to his profile on LinkedIn and SaintAlphonsus.org, LeRoy was a nurse anesthetist who studied at National University and the Middle Tennessee School of Anesthesia. In a statement given to KTVB, Brandon’s cousin, Jeremiah LeRoy, revealed that he had been a firefighter, a paramedic, and a nurse before becoming a nurse anesthetist. Jeremiah stated (via KTVB):

“In every role, he was courageous, skilled, and deeply compassionate. Brandon was the person you wanted at your side in a crisis — calm, capable, and completely present.”

While paying tribute to his brother, Jeremiah added:

“Beyond his profession, Brandon was known for the kind of loyalty and generosity you rarely see. He was quick to laugh, easy to talk to, and always the first to lend a hand. He was generous to a fault — with his time, his resources, and his heart.”

For those unaware, Brandon was aboard the plane with his wife, Jestene, and son, Paxton, who also lost their lives following the tragic incident. The family was flying in their Mooney M20 plane before it nosedived into an unoccupied building in Nampa.

Brandon LeRoy was seen working on the plane in a TikTok clip posted by his wife days before the crash

Jestene’s TikTok account (@jesteneleroy) features a plethora of her and her family’s memories, including many videos of their Mooney M20 plane. In a clip shared three days before the crash, Brandon LeRoy is seen working on the plane as his son, Paxton, circles around him on a tricycle. Jestene, who shot the video, wrote:

“Imagine growing up riding your bike around your dad’s plane before your dad flies you and your mom whenever you want”

She also captioned the short clip:

“Thank you to my husband for working so hard for us”

The footage went viral on the platform and has garnered over 18.1 million views. However, it was not the last video from Jestene’s account, as she uploaded another clip on July 26 featuring her son, which has received more than 4.7 million views on TikTok.

On Sunday, July 27, the Nampa Police Department shared in a press release that it had received several 911 calls about a small plane crash around 5:41 p.m. The incident occurred in the 200 block of N. Venice Street. The private plane had nosedived into an unoccupied building in the residential area, with no reports of injuries on the ground.

While NPD didn’t disclose the identities of the deceased passengers initially, Mayor Debbie Kling shared her condolences:

“My heart grieves for those who tragically lost their life. Our thoughts and prayers are with their extended family during this difficult time.”

In another press release, the police department shared the identities of the victims. Canyon County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Jestene LeRoy, 30, and Brandon LeRoy, 43, were pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner reported “multiple blunt force injuries” as the cause of their deaths. Jennifer Crawford, Canyon County Coroner, said in a statement:

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

The Ada County Coroner’s Office later identified the toddler as 23-month-old Paxton LeRoy. According to the Nampa Police Department, Paxton was rushed to St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise, Idaho, following the crash. The NPD added:

“[He] was pronounced dead in the emergency department after lifesaving measures were unsuccessful following injuries sustained in an airplane crash in Canyon County.”

The Ada County Coroner’s Office was dispatched at 6:30 p.m. on July 27, after Paxton succumbed to his injuries. According to KIVI-TV (Idaho News 6), the plane circled the area before crashing into a building.