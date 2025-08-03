Travis’ father Ed Kelce’s longtime girlfriend Maureen Maguire dies at 74

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 04: Ed Kelce, father of Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, reacts during Jason's NFL retirement announcement at NovaCare Complex on March 04, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Ed Kelce, father of NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce, is grieving the loss of his longtime partner, Maureen Maguire, who passed away at the age of 74. On Saturday, August 2, Ed put up an obituary on his own Facebook page, praising Maguire as a caring mom known for her great style, impeccable taste, and kind heart.

Maureen embraced football, travel, and joyful moments with Ed Kelce

The same note says she passed away peacefully with her family and friends close by. It calls Ed a "beloved friend" and talks about her new love for football in her later years, a love that came from going to games with Ed. It also points out that they often took trips together, making lasting memories at concerts and on adventures all over the country.

The obituary from Stretch Funeral Home in the suburbs of Philadelphia said:

"She also grew an unexpected love for football later in life, sharing many laughs and adventures with her beloved friend Ed Kelce and her loyal dog Butch... Together, they traveled often and attended football games and concerts, and embraced every opportunity to enjoy life to the fullest... A natural hostess, she was famous for throwing the best parties, always full of warmth, laughter, and unforgettable food."

Maureen once shared a lighthearted moment with Taylor Swift during their first meeting

Ed had been with Jason, 37, and Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, for 25 years, and then they tied the knot in the 70s.

Maureen met Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Travis Kelce, a player for the Kansas City Chiefs. In an interview with The L.A. Times some time ago, Ed Kelce recalled Maureen having a fun joke with the star at their first meeting, saying, "Hey, that's my boyfriend," as Swift took a photo with Ed.

Maureen leaves behind three kids, six grandkids, and two siblings. Her funeral will be held this week on August 7 at St John Vianney Church in Gladwyne, Pennsylvania.

