Who is CJ Pearson? Conservative activist defends Sydney Sweeney Republican registration in viral post

Despite the political turbulence surrounding actress Sydney Sweeney’s recent announcement that she is a Republican voter and controversy surrounding her new American Eagle campaign, conservative activist CJ Pearson has been one of her most vocal defenders.

Pearson is known for his political speech and for being an influence in Gen Z conservative spaces. His comments, defending Sweeney and calling out her critics, have garnered him a lot of attention recently.

After the backlash to Sweeney's American Eagle ad, which included allegations of subtle racism and hypersexualization, Pearson went to X (formerly Twitter) with a direct criticism toward the critics.



"It says a lot about the Left that after attempting to cancel Sydney Sweeney, and failing, they then scoured government databases for her voting history. We didn’t need a government record to know that Sydney votes Republican. All hot girls vote Republican!" He wrote on X.





The post garnered widespread attention, eliciting reported conversations about privacy, political tribalism, political messaging, and personal beliefs.

CJ Pearson is a 22-year-old conservative politician. According to Time, he became famous as a child political commentator, and today he is a well-known Gen Z conservative voice, especially on social media platforms like TikTok, X, and YouTube.

CJ Pearson was the national co-chair of the Republican National Committee's Youth Advisory Council during the 2024 U.S. presidential election, where he played an important role in mobilizing young voters on the right.

Many credited him with helping create a bridge between traditional GOP figures and their younger following in the influencer and streaming space.

Originally, CJ Pearson was born in Augusta, Georgia and began his journey in politics from the age of eight when he began blogging about politics.

At 13, he created videos supporting Republican political beliefs that went viral, which later landed him a contract with United Talent Agency (UTA) in 2025 and allowed him to further establish his identity as a political commentator.

A look into Sydney Sweeney’s recent controversy and CJ Pearson's other statements

Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad campaign has received widespread backlash. Critics have argued that it is, at best, a subtle expression of eugenics due to wordplay on "genes" and her appearance.

In the now-deleted video, Sydney Sweeney talks about inherited traits before saying, "my jeans are blue," which resulted in backlash against not only the perceived racial implications of the commercial, but also the sexualized tone of the ad.

According to NPR, although the campaign was intended to benefit their domestic violence awareness campaign, it created backlash amid a time of heightened political awareness.



American Eagle is standing firm, saying it won’t apologize for its viral Sydney Sweeney ad campaign: "Great jeans look good on everyone." pic.twitter.com/Jg4rEBiRXo

— Fox News (@FoxNews) August 1, 2025

Pearson continued his support and defense of Sweeney in an interview with Sky News Australia. During the interview with Rita Panahi he explained Sweeney's critics are criticizing her for her inability to be authentic if not for what she believes.



“These people aren’t upset about, you know, so-called Sydney Sweeney setting women back, they’re upset that she’s a young, hot, healthy, white, blonde girl who is genuinely feminine, and they despise that. These people don’t care about actual women; they care about their feelings," he said.



He then proceeded to say the “outrage” of the progressive left is called “wokeness”, and that this is the exact cultural war that allows conservatives to be excited about confrontation.

CJ Pearson’s emergence as a defender of Sweeney represents how profoundly the culture wars have infiltrated entertainment, advertising, and even voter registration databases.