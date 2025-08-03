Who was Rahman Ali married to? All about family as Muhammad Ali’s daughter pays tribute to late uncle

Rahman Ali and Muhammad Ali (Image via Instagram/@muhammadali)

Rahman Ali, the younger brother of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, passed away on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky, at the age of 82, the Muhammad Ali Center confirmed.

Although he often lived in the shadow of his brother who was world-renowned, Rahman was an important part of Muhammad’s life and career as a sparring partner, confidant, and lifelong supporter.

Following news of his passing, memorials have begun to emerge including one from Muhammad Ali's daughter who honored her uncle's legacy and commitment to family.



Rahaman Ali, former professional boxer and beloved younger brother of Muhammad Ali, has sadly passed away at the age of 82.







Rest in peace 🕊️🙏 pic.twitter.com/AtsxXrlGDZ

— Source of Boxing (@Sourceofboxing) August 3, 2025

Rahman Ali was born Rudolph Valentino Clay in July 1944. Rahman Ali was a professional boxer as well, and between 1964 and 1972 he secured a respectable record of 14 wins, 3 losses and 1 draw.

However, Rahman spent most of his life helping his older brother become the legend he was. He trained with Muhammad Ali for years, and often stepped in if Muhammad needed a sparring partner during the prime of his career.

Outside of boxing, Rahman also had a family life. His marriage to Caroline Ali lasted over 15 years.

According to The Cinema Holic, though they kept their relationship mostly private, they were quite close, as Caroline was said to have supported Rahman in his later years while he battled through some sickness, including a diagnosis of Parkinson's disease like Muhammad Ali had.

A look into Rahman Ali's relationship with his brother as family and loved ones mourn his death

In addition to Rahman Ali's athletic talent, he had a sense of commitment to family and the values of loyalty he had learned from his father with his brother.

In repeated interviews and writings, Rahman had fond reflections of their shared journey from boys training in the boxing gyms to performing and winning world class fights.

Gene Kilroy, former business manager of Muhammad Ali, once said that Rahman was the best sparring partner for Muhammad ever because he was in the training camps pushing him, keeping him sharp.



"You can't tell Muhammad's story without mentioning Rahaman. He was one of the most constant sources of support for Muhammad during this career and their relationship was a true example of what it means to be 'my brother's keeper,'" Kilroy said according to ESPN.



After Rahman's death, Muhammad Ali's daughter, Hana Ali, shared a lovely tribute to her late uncle and reflected on her father's close relationship with Rahman.



"They were close their entire lives, brothers by blood, but friends by choice. Even as children, their bond was extraordinary. My father loved his brother like he was his own child... God bless you, Uncle Rock. You will be missed," she wrote on Instagram.



In addition to being in Muhammad's life, Rahman Ali also wanted to memorialize his brother. He was co-author of two books: That's Muhammad Ali's Brother! My Life on the Undercard (2014) and My Brother, Muhammad Ali: The Definitive Biography (2019), sharing his personal perspective and stories of a life lived together.