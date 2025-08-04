“Pure generational magic”: Netizens react as Sabrina Carpenter brings out Earth, Wind & Fire for her stage at Lollapalooza

Sabrina Carpenter Headlines Lollapalooza 2025, Joined by Earth, Wind & Fire

Sabrina Carpenter took center stage on Sunday (August 3) as a Lollapalooza headliner for the first time and delivered a full-blown performance to wrap up the festival's last night. The show took place at the T-Mobile Stage and featured a diverse mix of musical styles. It also included a special moment when she teamed up with the iconic Chicago R&B band Earth, Wind & Fire.

Carpenter played a mix of crowd favorites like “Busy Woman,” “Taste,” and “Good Graces” alongside fresh songs from her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend. Island Records plans to release the album on August 29, 2025.

Sabrina Carpenter brings out Earth, Wind & Fire at Lollapalooza. pic.twitter.com/axjTl68V9f — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 4, 2025

Netizens react as Sabrina Carpenter brings out Earth, Wind & Fire at Lollapalooza

Fans on social media reacted strongly to Sabrina Carpenter’s surprise collaboration with Earth, Wind & Fire at Lollapalooza.

"When past and present collide, the groove never dies. Sabrina Carpenter summoning Earth, Wind & Fire on stage is pure generational magic. That’s not just a concert, that’s a time-bending celebration," an X user commented.

"I’m proud to say I’ve never made some noise, when someone with a mic said “make some noise,” another user reacted.

Many praised the fusion of generations and genres, calling it a standout cultural moment. Others highlighted the performance’s theatrical flair and Carpenter’s ability to spotlight classic soul music to a new audience.

"I can appreciate a white girl introducing her audience to some soul that they never probably would have ever bothered to listen to had she not brought them to her show," one wrote.

"Me no get why need loud theatric if got good sing. But me like! Sabrina make big show with Earth, Wind & Fire!" another user wrote.

"Anyone who don't know who Earth, Wind, and Fire are, please get yourself musically educated!" one mentioned.

"Didn’t think Sabrina Carpenter was this based but here I am proven wrong once again," another user commented.

Sabrina Carpenter brings out Earth, Wind & Fire in iconic onstage collaboration

A big highlight of Lollapalooza was when Earth, Wind & Fire showed up as a surprise. They teamed up to play two of the group's famous hits, “Let’s Groove” and “September.” This collaboration grabbed attention because it brought together fans of different ages and genres. It mixed Sabrina Carpenter’s pop style with the funk and soul vibe of the iconic band.

In another part of the show, Carpenter mashed up her song “bed chem” with Ginuwine’s “Pony” in a creative live performance. She also added some theatrical fun by continuing a joke from earlier shows where she “arrests” fans using toy handcuffs. This time, she included TWICE, a K-pop group who were in the audience, in her playful act.

After playing at Lollapalooza, Carpenter will kick off the second North American leg of her Short n’ Sweet tour. The tour starts again on October 23 in Pittsburgh and has stops planned in places like New York, Toronto, Nashville, and Los Angeles.

With fresh songs, iconic partnerships, and ongoing tours, Sabrina Carpenter's appearance at Lollapalooza shows an important moment in how her career is growing as she prepares to release a much-awaited album this month.