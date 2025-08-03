Was Chris Raschke married? What we know about land speed racer’s family amid fatal Bonneville Salt Flat crash

Chris Raschke with his wife Connie Patterson (Image via Facebook/Chris Raschke)

Chris Raschke, a veteran land speed racer, lost his life following a crash on the Bonneville Salt Flats on Sunday, August 3, 2025, the Southern California Timing Association (SCTA) confirmed.

The Speed Demon team member was 60 at the time of his demise. Raschke was a resident of Ventura, California, and was married to Connie Patterson. The motorsport legend was also a father and a grandfather. Chris’s three children are named Kenneth “Kenny,” Kristoph, and Carly Raschke.

He was also a close friend of the late George Poteet, who mentored him during his time as the Speed Demon driver. Chris Raschke’s career in motorsports spanned over four decades. According to his profile on Speed Demon’s website, the land speed racer started out as Ventura Raceway’s first official employee in the 1980s.

During the ’80s, Chris Raschke raced ATC 3-wheelers. Per Speed Demon, he also raced his Ford Pinto in the mini stock division. While employed at Ventura Raceway, Raschke learned through watching and assisting Larry Derwin with his custom creations. In 1983, Chris received an offer from Kenny Duttweiler to work for him at Duttweiler Automotive.

For those unaware, Kenny, an engine builder, is credited with being the “genius behind Speed Demon’s power.” According to Speed Demon, Chris “learned to fabricate and maintain race cars” at Kenny’s. He gained knowledge about “welding inter-coolers, developing and sourcing suspension components,” and later worked in sales and marketing.

At the time, Chris Raschke was involved in Duttweiler’s Buick drag racing. He joined ARP in 1996 and later became part of the Speed Demon team after receiving an offer from Steve Watt, Speed Demon’s builder and crew chief. In the subsequent years, he got to work with George Poteet, whom he succeeded as the driver at the time.

Chris Raschke was attempting to break a speed record before the fatal crash on the Bonneville Salt Flats

The Speed Demon team was also present on the Bonneville Salt Flats during SCTA’s Speed Week. Chris Raschke, who was driving on Sunday, was attempting to break the record. However, he lost control of his land speed vehicle and was involved in a fatal crash. SCTA shared in a press release:



“At approximately 3:03 p.m. Mountain Time today, driver Chris Raschke. age 60, was attempting a speed record and lost control of his land speed vehicle at approximately the 2 1/2 mile. Chris was treated by medical professionals at the scene. Unfortunately, Chris passed away from his injuries.”



SCTA is investigating the incident, as confirmed by BNI Chairman Heather Black and Vice Chair Bill Latin in the press release. According to KSTU (Fox 13 News), the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating the fatal crash.