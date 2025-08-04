Elon Musk reportedly bringing back Vine, says he's discovered the lost archives

Elon Musk in 2024 (Image via Getty)

X CEO and billionaire Elon Musk reportedly has access to the supposedly lost archives of one of the first apps that provided a platform for short-form video, Vine. In a recent post on X, Musk told fans of Vine,

“We recently found the Vine video archive (thought it had been deleted) and are working on restoring user access, so you can post them if you want.”

Grok Imagine is AI Vine!



Btw, we recently found the Vine video archive (thought it had been deleted) and are working on restoring user access, so you can post them if you want. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 2, 2025

Vine was launched in 2012, and saw a huge surge in its popularity as an app where users could upload six-second long clips. Vine was also responsible for the rise of early content creators, such as Logan Paul, King Bach, Lele Pons, and Nash Grier.

Acquired by what was then Twitter for $30 million, Vine ultimately shut shop in 2017. According to Dexerto, the app posed challenges to monetization through ad revenue. Another report by Dexerto noted that collections of fan favorite Vine videos did find their way to YouTube, but the entirely of Vine’s archive was not saved before the app became defunct.

Now with Musk’s announcement, it seems like fans of the Vine app might finally be able to get access to the entire Vine archive and relive their nostalgia.

Earlier, Elon Musk promised to bring the Vine app back entirely

While Elon Musk, in his recent announcement, has only proposed to bring back the video archive of Vine, back in January the tech entrepreneur and his team were ‘looking into’ restoring the Vine app itself.

According to Dexerto, when the future of TikTok in the United States was uncertain amid the app’s ban from app stores in the country, netizens urged Elon Musk, who bought Twitter in 2022 and rebranded it as X, to restore Vine. Vine is seen by many as a precursor to apps such as TikTok and Instagram where users can create and upload short-form video content.

TikTok’s future in the United States was uncertain ever since a law was passed in April 2024 that required the app to be sold to a US based owner or be unavailable for users in the country, as per BBC.

Facing increased uncertainty with regard to TikTok in wake of President Donald Trump’s inauguration to office, netizens urged Musk to restore the original video sharing app, Vine. In response to a user who thought “it's time to bring [Vine] back,” Musk wrote,

“We’re looking into it.”

We’re looking into it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 19, 2025

However, since TikTok was finally granted respite when Trump agreed to issue an executive order to restore the app for its users in the United States, Dexerto noted that Vine’s revival was uncertain.

Elon Musk promises that Grok’s video generation capabilities will be similar to Vine

Amid an increased focus on AI chatbots and image and video generation capabilities of AI, Elon Musk announced that X’s AI chatbot Grok, will be gaining new features. According to Business Standard, Grok’s AI-powered text-to-video generator, called ‘Grok Imagine,’ is currently available in beta mode and will be able to interpret a user’s prompt to animate a video which will include sound.

In his post on X when Musk revealed that his team had found Vine’s lost video archive, Musk also opened up about Grok Imagine, and revealed that the video generator would function like an AI Vine.

With Elon Musk’s recent updates on Vine and its video archive, it seems like fans have a lot to look forward to with the promised return of the classic app’s lost contents.