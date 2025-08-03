Markiplier responds to AI backlash

Markiplier in 2019 (Image via Getty)

Markiplier, a YouTuber and podcaster known for his critical outlook towards AI, was recently called out by his fans for using an AI-generated image for the thumbnail of his video. On Aug 2, Markiplier responded in detail to the controversy through a live stream.

Markiplier made direct reference to the issue of the AI-generated thumbnail image. He said,

“There is one thumbnail in particular that I can say had something from there which is simulacra 2 I believe. So it was still composited into other things but I was like oh it's it's good at making nightmare faces. So maybe I'll make a nightmare faces.”

While admitting that in the past he had used the particular AI image, Markiplier further expressed that he had forgotten about it, owing to the fact that the incident in question took place a long time ago. Laying the ground for the future course of action with regard to the issue, Markiplier went on to add,

“And I totally acknowledge I haven't even thought about that until this all came up. So I'm perfectly happy to go back change that, get rid of the thumbnail. In fact, I’ll do that after this stream.”

About Markiplier’s relationship with AI

In his live stream, Markiplier clearly iterated his position on the emergence of AI. He took a rather balanced outlook and stated,

“I'm of the mind that you should know about the thing that is a threat…I’m still not a supporter of it. I am concerned about it and I have been saying that there is reason to be concerned about it for a very long time.There isn’t this need to be so scared of [AI], but there is a need to be aware of what you’re afraid of.”

Markiplier went on to pinpoint the exact reason why he is called a critic of AI. He was quick to clear that it is not AI per se that he is critical of, but rather his point of contention stems from the present trend in which AI is being used.

In his livestream, wittily titled Markiplier vs AI: FIGHT NIGHT, Markiplier did not mince any words when he stated,

“The actual reaction that people are having to this is a natural cause of this threat to their livelihood, to their ability as an artist, to everything that they're doing. And that is incredibly valid. And there are reasons to be critical of [AI] the way that it currently is. That doesn’t mean that it’s entirely, as a concept, a problem. But it does mean that the way that [AI] is being used with no safeguards and no guard rails in general, is absolutely a problem.”

Markiplier dedicated a significant portion of his live stream to respond to the charge of hypocrisy. During the controversy, which began with the AI-generated thumbnail, many netizens pointed out that Markplier has used AI in the past, too.

Past videos and podcasts of Markiplier, in which he is clearly using AI, became a topic of discussion ever since the current controversy erupted. The streamer took the opportunity to express the rationale behind his past decision to broadcast himself using AI while on a live stream. In this regard, Markiplier shared,

“One of the episodes of Distractible that people often talk about as being an example of me supporting AI, which is not…the whole point of that, and I think what was lost on people is that was meant to scare them.”

Despite his criticism of AI, as per Dexerto, Markiplier does support Real Good AI. According to the report by Dexerto, Real Good AI is a foundation that is leveraging the use of AI for the general good of humanity.