YouTuber Markiplier reveals he’s officially married to Amy Nelson

Markiplier has married his longtime girlfriend, Amy Nelson. On October 7, 2025, the YouTuber posted two picture slides from his wedding with Nelson, which took place on September 20, 2025. The first slide showed the couple digging into their wedding cake; in the second, they smiled at each other.



Markiplier wrote in the caption:

“10 years and counting. Going to go for the record or die trying.”

He writes what appears to be the date of the wedding ceremony:

"9/20/2025."

Amy Nelson, on her own Instagram @iceddorkroast, shared more photos from their big day and captioned the post:

“The whole point is never clearer than when I’m with you.”

Congratulations and felicitations have continued to pour in from fans and well-wishers.

This confirmation comes after fans speculated about the duo’s marriage earlier in the year, after they were spotted wearing rings on their left fingers in two separate photos.

Markiplier and Amy Nelson’s relationship explored as they announce their wedding

Mark “Markiplier” Fischback and Amy “Peebles” Nelson have publicly dated since June 2016, when they posed for a picture at VidCon. They have lived together for eight years with their two dogs.



Reports state that the couple began dating in late 2015 but kept their relationship private until their public post in 2016. The couple continued to post online, giving their fans more insight into their relationship.

Amy first appeared in Markiplier’s YouTube video in the DON’T LAUGH CHALLENGE #5.

She has made numerous appearances since then, and in live-action videos.

Amy and her friend Kathryn Knutsen have been judges on YouTuber’s live-action series, Markiplier Makes. Nelson has also edited several of Markiplier’s Unus Annus videos.

Fans often speculated whether the duo would ever tie the knot, given the length of their relationship. In February 2025, word on the streets was that the popular YouTuber and the graphics designer were engaged after netizens spotted the lovebirds wearing rings on their fingers in two photos.



The first one was a funny advertisement uploaded by Markiplier for his clothing brand Cloak. A silver ring was visible on his finger in the photo.

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted a ring on Amy’s finger in another photo she shared on social media. Neither Mark nor Amy addressed the situation, leaving fans to draw conclusions on their own.

