Chasing The West star Jonathan Scott opens up about the elaborate 6-day holiday décor he creates with Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott (Image Via Getty)

Chasing the West star Jonathan has disclosed his Christmas preparation.

He, along with his fiancée, Zooey Deschanel, has quite extensive planning for the Christmas decor.

Jonathan gained popularity with the reality series "The Property Brothers."

In the show, he appeared with his brother Drew Scott, where they renovated, sold and purchased real estate.

Scott is known for creating extensive themed decorations for Christmas.

Last year, he documented the whole theme and thought process behind the decoration on his website, drewandjonathan.com.

In an interview with PEOPLE on November 29, 2025, Jonathan said that he and Zooey take nearly a week to complete the decoration.

Chasing the West star Jonathan Scott shared that he starts Christmas decorations in November







In an interview with PEOPLE, he shared that he and his fiancée began their preparations in November.

He also revealed that the entire process takes five to six days, and they also need to seek assistance from Stephen Brown throughout the process. Scott said:



“I start on the inside because it takes about five or six days for us to do the whole inside. And then what we do is we wait until actual Thanksgiving has passed, and then we change the outdoor decor, so along the street and stuff like that.”



Christmas is meant for festivities, but Jonathan shared that he has no plans to get married during the holiday season.



“I think we want to have a warm wedding and haven't figured out where that's going to be yet,” he said. “We literally haven't made any plans yet. We're busy with all of the kids' stuff, and so we're really just chauffeurs to the kids' social lives.”



Jonathan and Zooey met for the first time during the Carpool interview with James Corden.

They announced their engagement in August 2023 with the caption:



“Forever starts now.”



Jonathan Scott shared his Christmas decorations last year, along with various tips, which were featured on his website and YouTube.

The article showed beautiful decor in his house, which made it look welcoming for the holidays.

He admitted that Zooey and he liked “things to be very whimsical.”

Scott also spoke about reusing stuff for the holiday decor.

He said (via drewandjonathan.com):



“We reuse most of our Christmas decorations from year to year, and sometimes we’ll introduce something new, like our cute little gingerbread people. It’s nice to have a little bit of the old, a little bit of the new. Some of it is just made out of cardboard—you can do crafts with the kids and glitter it up a little bit to make something that’s a little whimsical, and then you can tie it in with your design. We love to see stuff that’s been made by the family and some that’s professionally made.”



Scott also explained further how layering the lights can make a difference:



“Different kinds of lights offer different dimensions. You’ll see we have large C9 bulbs, but we also have LEDs that have a soft twinkle on and off, in addition to another LED that’s on all the time to provide illumination. We have three different strands of lights all tied together and it creates a beautiful illusion.”



Stay tuned for more such updates.