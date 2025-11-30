Zootopia 2 leaves Avengers: Endgame behind and becomes the first movie to cross $100M in a day in China

Zootopia 2 poster via Instagram/@disney

China has always been a tough territory for Hollywood films. Local blockbusters typically dominate, with only a handful of foreign movies managing to break through. In 2019, Avengers: Endgame set the single-day record for a Hollywood release, earning $107.2 million (including previews).

Six years later, on November 27, 2025, Disney’s animated sequel Zootopia 2 topped that mark by earning over $100 million in one day without any previews, becoming the first Hollywood film to do so.

The movie opened worldwide on November 26, 2025. It is directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the same team behind the 2016 original, which grossed over one billion. Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman return as bunny cop Judy Hopps and fox hustler Nick Wilde.

New cast members include Ke Huy Quan as the snake villain Gary De’Snake, Quinta Brunson as therapist Dr. Fuzzby and Fortune Feimster as beaver engineer Nibbles Maplestick. Shakira is back as Gazelle with a new song co-written with Ed Sheeran.

The 108-minute film expands Zootopia to include reptile districts and follows Judy and Nick on an undercover case that tests their partnership.

Zootopia 2 smashes Avengers: Endgame record in China

On its second day in China, November 27, Zootopia 2 took in more than $100 million. That beat Endgame’s previous Hollywood single-day record of $107.2 million (which included midnight previews). Zootopia 2 hit the mark with regular daytime screenings alone.

Presales had already reached $35 million, the highest ever for an imported animated film. By Saturday, the movie had earned between $87 million and $94 million in a single day across 356,000 screenings.

Analysts now expect it to make around $270 million in its first five days in China and possibly challenge Endgame’s total China haul of $632 million.

Worldwide, the film grossed over $500 million in its opening weekend, with $59 million from North America and strong numbers across Europe and Latin America. It is on track to become the highest-grossing film ever from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

What is Zootopia 2 all about?

Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde are now full partners on the Zootopia police force. A mysterious snake named Gary De’Snake, played by Ke Huy Quan, arrives in the city, triggering panic among the mammals.

To investigate, Judy and Nick go undercover in the new reptile-heavy Marsh Market district. Old resentments surface and they end up in therapy with Dr Fuzzby while trying to stop a larger conspiracy.

The story keeps the buddy cop humour of the first film but adds deeper emotional stakes about trust and friendship. New environments with swamps, underground lairs and desert zones give animators room to show off.

The voice cast is sharp, the pacing is fast and the songs (especially Shakira’s new track) land well. Critics call it a safe but very entertaining sequel.

For comparison, Endgame was the climax of eleven years of Marvel movies and relied on massive fan turnout. Zootopia 2 succeeded with pure family appeal, requiring no shared universe.

In China, where superhero fatigue has set in, a funny talking animal movie with a positive message proved more powerful than Thanos.

Zootopia 2 is now playing in theatres worldwide. Book tickets through Fandango or AMC. It will arrive on Disney+ in early 2026.

