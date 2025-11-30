Love & Marriage: Huntsville stars Kimmi and Destiny support Wanda’s newly opened food truck

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (Image via OWN )

Love & Marriage: Huntsville stars Kimmi and Destiny came to support Wanda’s newly opened business. She has been working on a food truck. While Tisha was elated and celebrated Wanda's food truck launch in Bessemer, Wanda sat down with the ladies and asked about the recent interview, and Kimmi discussed it.

The ladies also discussed what happened at Nell's event. However, Tisha further stirs the pot by asking her mother to confront Nell, which Destiny is not quite on board with and says that it might be a bad idea. As the ladies passed by the truck, they were all excited as they said,

“Look at Wanda’s truck.”

Love & Marriage: Huntsville's LaTisha, Destiny and Kimmi cheer for Wanda

LaTisha discussed the food truck in a confessional clip, praising her mother. She said,

“I am just so happy that my mom did it. For her to start this business at her age, that’s something to be celebrated. I am so proud of her. I am so happy for her because she did it.”

"Wanda is back. I am so glad to see y’all though."

As Kimmi and Destiny join LaTisha and order food from Wanda’s food truck, Kimmi also talks about being nervous to meet Wanda. She says,

“We are so nervous to meet Wanda. She keeps it real. We just never know what’s about to pop. I am excited that Wanda is opening up her food truck. That is where my excitement begins and ends."

As Wanda asks Kimmi about the whole interview and the mystery woman that they were talking about, Kimmi said,

"I don’t give it any energy, I didn’t see the whole thing cause I felt like it was ridiculous. I told you what I feel, you don’t like what I feel. I don’t believe that lady. I don’t know who she is and from where she came from. At this moment, Wanda is acting like a certified blogger. Let it go, for real. Wanda, no body believes her. I didnt do anything. I don't intent to do anything Let it go."

LaTisha asks Destiny about her dating life

As the three ladies sat together, LaTisha asked Destiny about her dating life and Destiny talked about the mystery man:

“I asked Mr Googly eyes to teach me how to box. We haven't had our boxing session yet. We had a business date, we talked about working together. We are attracted to each other, we acknowledge. He’s nice. He’s real nice. I enjoyed his company. My philosophy is you date until you find the one. I am not sleeping with you, so if that’s what you are looking for, you got the wrong lady."

While Destiny did talk about the mystery man, she also made it clear that she does not have any other intentions. The ladies talk about Nell's comments and Destiny says,

"I don't like being the middle man and it seems the running thing in this friend group. It is really annoying. I don't know how to handle it and it never works."

Stay tuned for more updates.