Love & Marriage: Huntsville Season 10 Episode 11 Recap: Latricia goes to therapy and Wanda questions Kimmi

On Love & Marriage: Huntsville Season 10, Episode 11, Latricia finally makes up her mind and visits Dr. Francis. Latricia also revealed that her relationship with her former partner is not very good. However, she further opened up about her current relationship with Ken and how it has recently hit a small roadblock.

The social media caption for the episode says, "Blended families can come with blended feelings." As the therapy session begins, Dr. Francis asks Latricia about her personal life. She informs him about her divorce being in the process and how they do not get along well. After hearing it all, Dr Francis tells Latricia,

“You may be separated physically but emotionally you’re still together.”

Love & Marriage: Huntsville Season 10 Episode 11 Recap: Dr. Francis asks Latricia about her relationship

Latricia informs Dr. Francis that she is seeing a new man:

“Every event, he is there. Even when I can’t make it, he’s there. I was jealous in the beginning, I don’t know it just felt like a possession, those were my kids. I don’t have that kind of responsibility anymore and it kind of felt awkward. It was hard to accept help.”

After hearing Latricia's side of the story, Dr. Francis asked her a few questions, and she seemed to have a tough time acknowledging her own feelings. The therapist said,

“Did it feel like you were losing your kids? Do u feel like, I am supposed to be the centre. I am wondering what was so painful in your past, that made you say, I am going to be like closed.”

Wanda and Kimmi got into an argument over Martell’s interview

As the ladies visited Wanda to support her in her new business, the conversation took an unexpected turn when Wanda asked Kimmi about her husband. Kimmi soon replied,

“I don’t give it any energy, I didn’t see the whole thing cause I felt like it was ridiculous. I told you what I feel, you don’t like what I feel. I don’t believe that lady. I don’t know who she is and from where she came from. I think that people can cheat. I dont have any issue with knowing that men and women cheat."

Wanda talks about Kimmi's situation in a confessional clip:

"I think Kimmi is in denial. Kimmi is like I don't give a f***. Kimmi be like i am down with my man no matter what."

Kimmi later said in the confessional clip,

“At this moment, Wanda is acting like a certified blogger. I have not done anything, don't intend to do anything. Let it go, for real. Wanda, no body believes her.

LaTisha expressed her frustration in the confessional clip as she was not pleased with Wanda asking about Kimmi's personal life and what she thinks about the woman they were discussing.

LaTisha said,

"We want our refunds. O Lord. Instantly she said I got words for you. Can we just have a good day and eat our potatoes and pay and leave. Not the mess today."

Stay tuned for more updates.