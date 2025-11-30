Examining 3I/ATLAS within the broader conversation on science and society

Comet 3I/ATLAS (Image via NASA)

The interstellar object 3I/ATLAS has sparked renewed discussion on the relationship between science and society.

Harvard Professor Avi Loeb has addressed this topic in multiple public interviews, emphasizing the role of public curiosity in scientific research.

Loeb highlighted that "the public funds science," and that attention to public interest is central to research priorities.

The discovery of 3I/ATLAS prompted questions about its origin, with some considering it a natural object while others have explored the possibility of technological signatures.

These discussions intersect with broader concerns regarding the accessibility and communication of scientific knowledge.

3I/ATLAS and its role in connecting science with public engagement

Loeb has discussed the perceived alienation of the public from academia, explaining in a podcast interview that the "communication" in academia is often one-way, with scientists delivering information they consider necessary rather than engaging with public curiosity.

He compared this to the statement of Marie Antoinette,

"There is nothing new except what has been forgotten," illustrating how communication may overlook public curiosity.

Loeb stated that attending to the public’s interest, including in areas like extraterrestrial intelligence, is important for ensuring that research aligns with taxpayer priorities.

He referenced the 2020 Decadal Survey on Astronomy and Astrophysics, which identified the search for molecular fingerprints of microbial life as the highest research priority, with recommended funding of at least 10 billion dollars in the next two decades.

Loeb noted that the survey did not recommend funding for searches for technological signatures of extraterrestrial intelligence, despite public interest in this area.

3I/ATLAS and scientific exploration

Loeb discussed 3I/ATLAS in the context of scientific methodology, describing it as an opportunity to explore the possibility that 3I/ATLAS might be a technological object based on its 13 "anomalies."

He emphasized that even if this explanation is ultimately incorrect, the consideration of anomalies encourages investigation.

Loeb also pointed out that ignoring anomalies, as he stated,

"Excluding the anomalies from the vocabulary of NASA officials alienates the public, because it violates the scientific declaration of independence."

This approach reflects his assertion that science should involve the public as active participants rather than maintain a one-way communication model from an intellectual elite.

Human curiosity and critical thinking

Loeb has consistently emphasized the importance of human curiosity and critical thinking.

In an interview with a high-school student, he advised maintaining curiosity, prioritizing human companionship over AI companions, and following primary sources of information rather than processed intellectual "junk food" provided by the surrounding environment.

He compared the brain to a muscle, stating,

"The reason is simple: only critical thinking will make you smarter . The brain is like a muscle: you must use it in order to get better."

Loeb also noted the risks associated with institutional structures, stating that some academic environments prioritize ego and peer recognition over genuine scientific inquiry.

Implications for science and society

The passage of 3I/ATLAS through the solar system has led to discussions about the alignment of scientific priorities with public interest.

Loeb argued that "the public’s passion must be respected, not sidelined," and that engagement with public curiosity could increase federal research support.

He also discussed the parallels between science and AI systems, identifying an "alignment problem" in ensuring that scientists’ actions correspond to taxpayer intentions, values, and goals.

The consideration of 3I/ATLAS and similar interstellar objects provides an opportunity to reassess the processes of scientific communication and research prioritization, emphasizing transparency and inclusion of the public in the scientific process.

