“I am trying so hard”: Love & Marriage: Huntsville alum Ken talks to Latricia amidst ongoing conflicts

Love & Marriage: Huntsville stars Ken and Latricia catch up over dinner to discuss their lives. The two discuss the therapy sessions as Ken apologizes and admits to being happy, and Latricia seemingly agrees, admitting that she is happy too.

However, Latricia also made a big revelation to Ken about something that Dr. Francis pointed out. As the two discuss their workout routine, Ken reveals in a confessional that they hit a rough patch. He said,

“I am trying so hard.”

Love & Marriage: Huntsville alum Ken catches up with Latricia about her therapy sessions

Ken was quick to talk about how he feels about them at the moment. He said,

“At the end of the day, I am still here ready and still ready and rocking for you. I am so proud of you because I have been preaching this therapy thing for a long time. The fact that you did it though. Ultimately I am happy. At the end of the day, we have to be a bit conscious and not let those arguments into big fights, I apologize again."

When Ken asked Latricia about her therapy sessions, she provided him with a brief update. She said,

“Listen it’s been interesting. But I like Dr. Francis. He used the metaphor of me being a pistachio that I am still guarding and protecting, still closed and has not completely opened up to no one yet. And he was right. He told me to start talking to people more. Dr Francis hit on a major point that I never really thought about. It’s like I was losing my kids. I went from panicking to rage, like I was pushed to the side."

Latricia opens up about her fears of losing her kids to Ken

Latricia finally admitted and revealed to Ken that she has been feeling jealous of how much the kids love and look up to Ken. As Latricia talks about her being jealous, Ken expressed shock as he said,

"What made you jealous like that thing like? It’s never gonna be that. Well, how you’re gonna lose them to me. I understand where you come from when you used to being that person."

Latricia later opened up about her feelings in the confessional clip. She said,

“I shared with Ken that in the beginning it was hard to let him in my life and my kids because I have always been their go to person. It was just not normal for me to see them run to someone else. I think that was just a prt of me protecting my heart and my kids as we have gone though a lot in the past. I don't want them to go though that again. I am hoping he will be patients with me as it is very new for both of us. So Ken tells me I can talk to him if I have any issues."

