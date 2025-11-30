"I’m still in awe" - Dancing With the Stars’ Whitney Leavitt celebrates Mark Ballas and collaborators who made a 72-hour production possible

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas of Dancing With the Stars season 34 (Image via Instagram/@whitleavitt)

Dancing With the Stars' Whitney Leavitt posted on Instagram on November 29, 2025, reflecting on a project with Mark Ballas that was completed in just 72 hours. She wrote,

"I’m still in awe that this project came to life in 72 hours, and it was only possible because of the amazing community that rallied together to make it happen!"

Her post highlighted the team, collaborators and family members who contributed to the rapid production.

Leavitt credited everyone involved, from executive producers and directors to dancers and wardrobe staff, emphasizing the collaborative nature of the effort.

Ballas also shared his own post detailing the timeline, planning and execution required to make the project possible.

Team efforts and rapid execution behind Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas’ 72-hour project

Leavitt expressed gratitude to the team for the coordination and contributions

Leavitt highlighted the role of executive producer Ashley Edens, explaining that Edens agreed to lead the last-minute project and helped make the "impossible" possible.

She also acknowledged the director, Keyan Shoots, for providing guidance, insight and maintaining the schedule throughout the production.

She credited motivation and support from colleagues, noting that Chase Haley Bowden encouraged both her and Mark Ballas to continue working and stay focused.

Dancers were specifically recognized for their commitment, with Leavitt pointing out the effort involved in repeatedly running a lift during rehearsals and ensuring she was not dropped, emphasizing their "commitment" to the project.

Leavitt also mentioned assistance from wardrobe staff, stating,

"Thank you to Daniella and Steven from the DWTS wardrobe department for helping us raid the warehouse and pull together last-minute costumes."

Leavitt acknowledged media collaboration, noting that Alexander Cooper and Call Her Daddy helped create a "safe space" for the team to be authentic, facilitated the project’s inclusion on their show, and coordinated the collaboration with ABC and Dancing With the Stars.

She also mentioned family support, explaining that her husband and children were present for her during challenging moments and encouraged her to "keep dancing" throughout the project.

Mark shared his appreciation for the project development and execution

Ballas posted about the project on November 29, 2025, describing the planning and preparation involved. He expressed gratitude to the team for their "relentlessness" in helping him bring the vision to life in under 72 hours.

He explained that he had been developing the concept for some time, noting,

"I had this concept brewing for a while, made mood boards filled with imagery & inspiration & I had been working on the music arrangement for 2 weeks."

Ballas referenced his first call to Edens, explaining that he asked if it was impossible to complete the project in the limited time, and she responded affirmatively, saying it was "totally nuts" but agreeing to proceed.

He outlined the tasks required to complete the project, saying,

"From that moment on we were firing on all cylinders and had to build it from total scratch from the choreography, venue, lighting, direction, cameras, dancers, hair, make up, wardrobe, props, art direction, production & editing."

He acknowledged media partners and organizational support, expressing gratitude to Alex Cooper for inviting them to be on his show and for coordinating the collaboration with ABC and DWTS, highlighting Cooper’s role as an "interviewer."

He also thanked the larger network team, including Conrad Green, Deena Katz and Rob Mills, for trusting him to bring the vision to life on a major platform for the show.

