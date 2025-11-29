"So crazy" - The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Whitney reveals she's filming her first movie and hints at big NYC moments

Whitney Leavitt of Dancing With the Stars season 34 with husband Conner Leavitt (Image via Instagram/@whitleavitt)

Whitney Leavitt, star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, shared updates about her current projects and upcoming plans, including a new film and a potential project in New York.

Speaking directly to her audience during a recent Instagram "get ready with me" debrief, Whitney highlighted her busy schedule following her season on Dancing with the Stars. She stated,

"I'm shooting my first movie in December. So crazy, saying that out loud."

The actress also briefly hinted at further developments in New York, though specific details were not provided.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Whitney Leavitt details upcoming film and New York plans

Reflections on Dancing with the Stars

Whitney discussed her experiences on Dancing With the Stars, noting the intensity of the finale. She explained:

"I cannot stop thinking about the Dancing with the Stars finale. Every single finalist performed with such energy, such a beautiful night. I was so grateful to just even be in the ballroom."

She acknowledged the disappointment of elimination, noting that their removal from the competition left them feeling "bummed" after investing time and effort into their routines and preparations.

During her conversation with Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy, Whitney highlighted a freestyle performance she developed with her dance partner, Mark Ballas.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star explained that Mark emphasized the idea that some art is meant to be "shared," indicating that the performance was intended to reach a wider audience beyond just themselves.

The duo worked under a tight timeline, with Whitney explaining that they only had two to two and a half days to put the entire production together, including choreography, music, and rehearsals, before presenting it publicly.

Behind the scenes with Mark Ballas

Whitney provided additional insight into the creative process behind her Dancing With the Stars performances.

She discussed a musical mashup developed with Mark Ballas, explaining that a significant amount of work went into creating the mashup. She noted that Mark, in his role as a musician, suggested combining Frank Sinatra's My Way with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives theme song. Whitney described this idea as "crazy" at first, highlighting the unexpected nature of the combination, but added that the final result was successful and came together as intended.

She also described one of her favorite moments during the freestyle, noting,

"My absolutely favorite part in that freestyle was when Mark and I go to the mirror, we put on our lipstick, we wipe if off — like oh, it just felt so good performing."

Whitney emphasized the collaborative effort, mentioning Mark's involvement in both choreography and musical arrangements.

Upcoming projects and New York hints

Addressing future plans, Whitney revealed her upcoming movie project and hinted at potential activities in New York, using the word "maybe" to indicate uncertainty about the location.

The actress referenced a previous mention during the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she explained,

"What I can say is that a dance that Mark and I performed to on Dancing With the Stars is going to come to life."

These updates indicate that Whitney is preparing for multiple professional ventures, with the film set to begin in December and other projects potentially connected to her work in New York.

No further details about the movie or the New York project were provided at the time of the Instagram debrief.

