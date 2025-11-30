D’Arcy Carden steps in as guest judge on the next episode of Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition

D'Arcy Carden (Image Via Getty)

Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition has announced its next guest judge on the Food Network’s baking competition.

The last episode featured chef Christina Tossi, who helped judge the contestants' wondrous creations.

The next episode, set to air on December 1, 2025, will feature actress D’Arcy Carden, who will join judges Gale Gand and Michael Ford.

Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition joins other holiday baking competitions featured on Food Network during the festive season.

Christmas Cookie Challenge, Holiday Wars, Kids Baking Championship: Light up the Holidays and Holiday Wars: Champion Cake Off are some of these shows.

The program debuted on November 17, 2025, on Food Network.

Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition episode 3: D’Arcy surprises contestants in the sneak peek of the upcoming episode

TV Insider released the teaser on November 28, 2025.

It begins as host Oliver Hudson announces to the contestants that they should cease working on their works since the time has elapsed.

After completing the challenge, the contestants hug each other in relief.

One of the participants fears that competitors would see her gingerbread house as having seams. She hopes to reach the next round and mend all the seams.

Judge Oliver Hudson then said:

“Okay! Are we ready to be judged? We have a very special guest judge. Let me tell you, she is known for her hilarious work in the Good Place, Barry and Broad City. Actually she is no stranger to the holiday baking, considering she is also the winner of the Great American Baking Show. Welcome D’Arcy Carden.”

The contestants cheerfully welcome D’Arcy, where one contestant claims she is her “huge, huge fan.”

D’Arcy Carden enters and greets the contestants, stating:

“Hi guys! I am so excited to be here.”

D’Arcy is known for comic roles.

She also won an Emmy Award for her role in the popular sitcom "The Good Place."

Carden also participated in The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday in December 2022.

In an interview with Today in 2023, she discussed how she had just baked at home but discovered her skills on the show.

She remarked that she had no idea she was an amazing baker.

Carden stated:

“I went into this, like the rest of them, none of us are really bakers.”

She also shared in the same interview that she started baking at home during the pandemic and could make good banana bread.

She added:

“I just follow directions. But I have always baked with my sister and my family.”

Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition features bakers who compete in the “biggest little gingerbread competition so far,” as reported by The Food Network.

The contestants compete in four challenges, where they build edible gingerbread worlds from scratch.

These creations are meticulously crafted, with every detail in place, and the participants showcase their creativity and artistry through them.

Each week, the contestants face new twists and challenges, which make the competition even more exciting.

The producer for the show, Joanna Gaines, described the show on Instagram as:

“Introducing: the biggest little holiday competition ever imagined – Gingerbread Land! This show is all about joy, fun, and a sense of wonder. It’s a chance for families to gather, cheer on their favorite creations, and be inspired by the beauty and playfulness of the season.”

Stay tuned for more such updates.