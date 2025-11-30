"She needs a cold hard reality check" - The Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd reacts after voicemail leak shows tension with daughter Jolie

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: Kelly Dodd attends the Los Angeles premiere of Season Two of Amazon Freevee's "Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis" at Sunset Tower Hotel on December 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Kelly Dodd, former star of The Real Housewives of Orange County, has responded after a voicemail she allegedly left for her daughter Jolie became public.

The voicemail reportedly included statements that criticized Jolie and detailed past family conflicts.

In the introduction to the controversy, a social media post Dodd reshared described the situation by stating,

"She’s no longer a child. She needs a cold, hard reality check."

Dodd also addressed the media coverage via Instagram on November 28, 2025, emphasizing that she would clarify the full story in the near future.

Voicemail leak sparks The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kelly Dodd’s response regarding daughter Jolie

Voicemail content and allegations

Video footage of the voicemail emerged online, with the audio reportedly recorded by a friend of Jolie. The timing of the original message remains unclear.

In the voicemail, Kelly allegedly addressed her daughter directly regarding past disputes, saying,

"You just opened a Pandora’s box Jolie. I have recordings of you, screaming at your dad because he isn’t taking you on vacation, screaming that he didn’t buy you a car. Do you remember those recordings that I saved? I have those and I’m going to publicly put them out there. Do you understand?"

Kelly continued by referencing the financial and personal support she provided to Jolie, including paying for her car, college, health insurance, medical appointments, and clothing.

The voicemail also contained criticism of Jolie’s father, with Kelly stating that he prioritized his other children over Jolie, describing him as a "loser."

Direct remarks were made towards Jolie in the message, where Kelly indicated that her daughter would appear foolish for her actions and referenced her as a "dumb little girl."

Kelly also noted that Jolie’s criminal attorney found the situation laughable.

Social media reaction and statements

Following the voicemail leak, Kelly reshared posts from a Bravo fan account on her Instagram Story.

The first post described the situation as a "joke" and suggested that those who feel sympathy for Jolie may not have experience with teenage children.

The post also referenced the benefits Jolie received from Kelly, including a furnished apartment in Paris and tuition payments, questioning who actually shared details publicly, her or her mother.

Another reshared post noted that family arguments occur in many households, emphasizing that Kelly’s interactions with her daughter involve both conflict and reconciliation.

It added that no one should judge a parent’s "love" or anger, as such matters are between parent and child, and expressed wishes for peace between them.

In addition to resharing posts, Kelly posted a video on Instagram addressing the public attention surrounding the matter. In the video, she said,

"There’s a lot of BS circulating in the media about me and I wish I could address it all but I can’t now… but I will soon and the truth will knock your socks off."

She also stated that viewers should watch closely to learn the "truth," adding that she plans to reveal everything.

Background and timeline

The voicemail became public when a friend of Jolie filmed herself playing the audio. The footage subsequently went viral across social media platforms.

Reports indicate that the voicemail was sent after Jolie had blocked her mother from contacting her across various channels.

No official timeline has been confirmed for when the original message was recorded.

Kelly Dodd, 50, has consistently emphasized that she will address the situation fully at a later date.

