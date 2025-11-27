Mark Ballas links wife's miscarriage and his injuries to his Dancing with the Stars departure in 2023

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas from DWTS (Image via Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Dancing with the Stars season 34 pro-choreographer, Mark Ballas, recently spoke about his decision to step away from the ABC show in 2023, revealing the reasons he announced his retirement then.

Mark and his dance partner, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, Whitney Leavitt, appeared in the November 26, 2025, episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, where they reflected on their journey on the show.

It was on the podcast that Mark was asked to share what happened in 2023 and what prompted him to return to the ballroom after a couple of years.

The Dancing with the Stars pro listed two main causes that impacted his journey. The first was a story of personal loss, as Mark cited that his wife, BC Jean Ballas, had a miscarriage in 2022, and the second was his own struggle with injuries that he incurred while dancing.

Due to those reasons, Mark decided to step away from the ballroom for good. However, he changed his mind a couple of years later, realizing there was more that he wanted to contribute to the reality show.

Mark revealed that his decision had much to do with his role as a father, after his wife gave birth to their son, Banksi, in late 2023.

Dancing with the Stars fame Mark Ballas shares that he diligently worked out to get back in shape for his comeback







Before speaking about his 2023 retirement announcement, Mark shared that he took a break from the show after season 25, having been part of the roster since the beginning.

During that time, he attended a musical theatre college, went to Broadway, and performed at a “couple of other shows.” He was also trying to start a family with his wife.

Having been part of the show since the beginning and doing multiple seasons consecutively, Mark stated that he had injured several parts of his body, which was why he needed the break to rest.

However, when Dancing with the Stars producer Conrad Green reached out to him to participate in season 31 in 2022, Mark reconsidered.



“So we ended up doing season 31. I didn’t have much time to get into shape for it. My partner ended up being Charlie D’Amelio. Had no idea going into that,” he said.



Although Mark won the season with Charlie, he shared that the year aggravated his injuries. However, what affected him more was losing his child “before the semifinal.”



“So, I had to leave, like, her having, you know, the appointment to have the baby removed to come dance for the semifinal, and then go on,” he expressed.



The Dancing with the Stars pro admitted that it was that moment that became his tipping point. With the injuries and loss, in March 2023, he made an “emotional decision” to announce his retirement at the final stop of the DWTS 2023 Tour in Las Vegas.



“I just want to finish this by saying that this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I'm coming to a close tonight. This is going to be my last dance,” he said at the time.



However, months later, in June 2023, he announced his wife’s pregnancy. In November of that year, Banksi was born.

The birth of his son changed Mark’s perspective on the competition show. He realized he did not want to be the father “who used to be a dancer” and could not “play soccer or throw a baseball.”

Consequently, he took matters into his own hands and became “diligent about getting in shape.”

After rigorous physical training and much effort, Mark said that his body started to feel like its old self again, one that was comfortable with dancing.

With that, Mark reached out to his contacts and found his way back to Dancing with the Stars.

Stay tuned for more updates.