What time do stores open on Black Friday? Full list explored (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Black Friday 2025 is knocking on the door and consumers throughout the nation are preparing to experience one of the best retail events of 2025. Instead of waiting till later in the weekend, most bargain hunters who are eager will go out as soon as Thanksgiving day is over and watch the stores open early in the morning and stay open late in the evening. Planning has become a technique of those who are seekers of good bargains, be it of the most recent electronic, stylish attire, household products, or vacation presents.

This year, Black Friday falls on November 28 and even though most stores are closed on Thanksgiving in order to allow employees have a day off, almost all the bigger retailers are open early the following Friday. Whether it is department banks and mega-box chains, specialty stores and off-price stores, shoppers are likely to find blockbuster deals, massive discounts, and time-sensitive offers that often go sold out.

Being aware of precise opening times and planning a route of stores to visit earlier than others can be the difference between getting those in-demand products and losing them, and the detailed planning becomes an essential element of the Black Friday experience.

With Black Friday hours varying widely, shoppers should check each store's schedule to avoid missing early deals and maximize savings

With Black Friday coming up, big stores have shared when they’ll open, helping shoppers map out their deal runs. Walmart kicks things off at 6 a.m. local time; Target does the same but closes later - by 11 p.m. Best Buy starts at 6 a.m., wraps up at 10 p.m., and skips Thanksgiving sales to focus on gadget offers the next day.

Apple’s locations will be open, yet timing shifts per city, so it’s smart to use their online site to confirm. TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods swing doors open at 7 a.m., stay till 10 p.m. - but watch for changes based on where you are.

Kohl's opens early at 5 a.m., just like JCPenney; Nordstrom holds off till 8 or 9 in the morning, then shuts by 8 or 9 at night - it varies. Most Nordstrom Rack spots follow similar hours. American Eagle starts at 6 a.m., runs until 9 p.m., but only in the U.S. - those shops skip Thanksgiving, unlike their Canadian branches, which stay open.

Home improvement stores mostly keep usual times - Home Depot and Lowe’s start at 6 a.m. Friday, but Ace Hardware changes per spot. Outdoorsy spots like Bass Pro and Cabela’s kick off at 5 a.m., shutting down at 9 p.m., giving more time for hunting gifts; meanwhile, REi skips both Thursday and Friday, just like past years.

Big shops such as Belk roll from 6 a.m. till 10 p.m., their outlet versions starting later at 8 a.m., while Burlington stays lit until midnight after taking Turkey Day off. Cosmetics names including Sephora or Victoria’s Secret shift hours based on where they sit and mall rules nearby.

IKEA runs normal shifts that week. For pet lovers, PetSmart opens early at 7 a.m., closing by 9 p.m.; Petco differs store to store - but yeah, none of these open on Thanksgiving.

Some big stores join too - Barnes & Noble kicks off deals alongside Office Depot and OfficeMax, while Staples shows up early. Tractor Supply Co. joins in, just like Macy’s, plus CVS steps in ahead of others. Walgreens gets ready fast, so does Dillard’s, along with Big Lots jumping on board.

GameStop opens doors soon, same as GAP and Michaels rushing in. H&M moves quick, Foot Locker follows close behind, Five Below tags along. Kohl's starts way before dawn, JCPenney matches that pace.

Outdoor lovers get first dibs through Bass Pro Shops. Keep in mind, opening times can change a lot based on where you are - stores in malls or small towns might shift their hours. To skip disappointment, it's smart to call your nearby shop before heading out.

Academy Sports opens at 5 a.m., runs till 11 p.m., Ashley HomeStore sticks to normal timing; At Home starts at 8 a.m. - but check your area. Banana Republic changes depending on the mall.

Bass Pro Shops kicks off at 5 a.m. sharp Friday; Bath & Body Works is open 6 a.m. until 9 p.m., Best Buy opens 6 a.m., wraps up at 10 p.m.; Big Lots operates 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.; BJ’s starts at 7 a.m.

Boscov’s runs 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. But, Costco stays with regular hours; CVS says - just double-check your spot. Dick’s Sporting Goods opens 6 a.m., ends at 10 p.m.; Dillard’s rolls in at 9 a.m., leaves at 8 p.m.; Dollar General wakes up at 8 a.m.; DSW hits 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Five Below jumps in at 8 a.m., stops around 10 p.m.; Fleet Farm gears up at 5 a.m.; Guitar Center plays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Hobby Lobby shows up at 8 a.m., exits at 9 p.m. JCPenney lights up at 5 a.m.; HomeGoods moves at 7 a.m., packs up by 10 p.m.

Mattress Firm eases in between 8 and 9 a.m.; Menards works 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Michaels turns on at 7 a.m., closes 10 p.m.; Old Navy starts strong at 5 a.m., holds through 10 p.m.

Tractor Supply Co. (starts at 6 a.m.), T.J. Maxx (from 7 a.m. up to 10 p.m.), Ulta Beauty (6 a.m. through 10 p.m.), Walgreens (normal times, some open all night), Whole Foods (7 a.m. to 3 p.m., depends on spot).

Having this large number of stores change their Black Friday hours and different stores operating and closing at different times, it is highly suggested that before heading out, shoppers should check the site of each retailer and make sure they are open. It can be useful to pre-check opening and closing hours to avoid disappointments, not to miss early offers, and take advantage of temporal discounts on the hottest products.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!