15 smart Amazon Black Friday buys you shouldn’t miss

Early Amazon’s Black Friday sales are ongoing, and the retail giant is offering impressive discounts to customers. Their worthwhile deals span technology, appliances, beauty and luggage. Black Friday is not until November 28, 2025, but Amazon has lined up discounts of up to 55% on products from some of your favorite brands.



Some of these discounts will be available till Cyber Monday, but may sell out soon. It’s a great time to get your shopping cart ready. With so many options available, it may be strenuous to narrow down your shopping list. Continue reading for a list of mouthwatering discounts.

Samsonite 2-piece travel set, Shark CryoGlow LED face mask, Apple Air tag and other cool discounts on Amazon



1) Samsonite 2-piece travel set

The retail giant is offering the Samsonite Freeform luggage for 32% off its original price. The trendy suitcase case comes in handy for Holiday travels as it is durable, lightweight and easy to maneuver. The product is expandable and designed with a three-dial lock system. Shop for $196.34 instead of $289.

2) Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask

Seeking treatments to battle acne and aging? You can check out this LED face mask that is currently selling for $273 instead of $350 on Amazon. This red light device helps treat acne, reduces signs of aging, and alleviates under-eye puffiness. Its intuitive remote control keeps track of sessions.

3) Apple Air Tag

This innovative device from Apple allows you to track your possessions at all times. Attach to your luggage, keys, wallet and pet’s collar for easy tracking. Shop for $17.97 instead of $29 on Amazon.

4) Apple AirPods 4

These noise-cancelling devices are reportedly at their lowest prices ever, selling for $109.99 instead of $179. They feature semi-open ear designs to make it easy to hear noises around you. You can control audio and calls by touching their stems.

5) Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle 2.5 QT

The Stanley Classic bottle is a cult favorite because of its durability, heat retention, and ease of use. It features an Ergonomic handle and is leak-proof. It is dishwasher-safe, and the cap doubles as a cup. Shop on Amazon for $30 instead of $51.

6) The Apple MacBook Air (13-inch M4 2025)

Regarded as one of the best MacBooks, this model features an upgraded 12-megapixel webcam, a high-resolution display, and a comfortable keyboard and trackpad. It also features a headphone jack, MagSafe port, and two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports. Shop for $750 from $820 on Amazon.

7) KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer

This mixer from KitchenAid cuts baking time in half with 10 speed settings. It features a paddle, dough hook, pouring shield and wire whisk. Shop for $348.49 instead of $449.99 on Amazon.

8) Shark Flexstyle (Copper Limited Edition)

This limited-edition hairstyling tool serves several purposes. It can be used as a blow dryer with the included concentrator, curler, oval brush and a hot air brush. It maintains a consistent temperature to protect the hair, and it comes with a storage bag for easy transportation. Shop for $199.99 instead of $329.99.

9) Vitamix 5200 professional-grade blender

This heavy-duty kitchen appliance is on sale for 45% off. It features 10 adjustable speeds for making soups, purees and smoothies. It can also make large patches of food with its 64-ounce container. Shop for $299.95 instead of $549.99 on Amazon.

10) JBL Charge 6

The JBL Charge 6 is one of the most popular speakers on the market, and for good reason. It boasts up to 24 hours of playtime and is water-resistant. The JBL Charge 6 comes with a handle for easy transportation. Shop for $129.95 instead of $199.95 on Amazon.

11) Ninja Slushi

Prepare and enjoy delicious frozen drinks at home with the Ninja Slushi. Its two-part spinning system and temperature controls make it easy to customize your drinks. The five presets are suitable for milkshakes, slushes, or frappés. Shop for $269 instead of $349.99 on Amazon.

12) Hisense U75QG television

This Hisense TV model supports all major HDR formats and is available in six screen sizes. It features four HDMI 2.1 inputs and a native 165Hz refresh rate. Shop the 55-inch option for $528 instead of $700 on Amazon.

13) Google Pixel 10

The Google Pixel 10 features a fast processor and functional AI capabilities. The sleek device features a bright OLED screen, all-day battery life, and a triple-lens rear view camera design. It also features the innovative Pixelsnap technology, which allows for the magnetically attaching wireless chargers and other accessories to the back of the phone. Shop for $600 from $800 on Amazon.

14) Waterpik Cordless Advanced 2.0 water flosser

This cordless Waterpik product features a 7-ounce water reservoir in the wand and offers three pressure settings for customized use. The four-tip accessories aid in storage and transportation. Shop for $55.99 instead of $79.99 on Amazon.

15) Garmin Forerunner 165

The Garmin Forerunner is one of the most popular fitness trackers and for good reason. It stores exercise stats and metrics and boasts a strong battery life. Shop for $199.99 instead of $249.99 on Amazon.

