"This woman has a timeline of all this stuff" - The Real Housewives of Orange County's Katie Ginella points to Scheana’s rumored role in Gretchen-Tamra drama

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Katie Ginella (Image via Instagram/@katie.ginella)

During The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 19 reunion, Katie Ginella addressed the question of Scheana Shay’s involvement in the dispute between Tamra Judge and Gretchen Rossi.

When asked about Scheana, Katie stated,

"This woman has a timeline of all this stuff. It shows pictures of Gretchen and Scheana being friends for many, many years."

The extended and uncensored Peacock version of the reunion revisited allegations that Katie had repeated a past accusation from Gretchen about Tamra to Radio Andy podcaster Kiki Monique.

Andy Cohen asked directly how Scheana Shay figured into the RHOC drama and asked about her 'role' in the situation.

Scheana Shay’s involvement in the The Real Housewives of Orange County Gretchen-Tamra dispute

Katie Ginella appeared on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast, Two Ts in a Pod, in September 2025, where the topic of Scheana’s alleged role was discussed.

During the podcast, Teddi said that she had heard Gretchen and Scheana were very "tight," though she could not confirm the accuracy of the information. Katie added,

"I've heard that from multiple people, too. There's clips of Scheana calling Gretchen with Kiki on their podcast together saying, 'How do we get you back on the show?'"

On the reunion set, Andy Cohen asked if the women were accusing Scheana of orchestrating Gretchen’s return, to which Katie confirmed that she had heard the "rumor" and had verified it from multiple sources.

Andy explained that Gretchen’s appearance on the show occurred because she was part of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, and the cast thought it would be enjoyable for her to return. He clarified that the decision was unrelated to Scheana.

Scheana Shay addressed the podcast claims in a Page Six interview, stating that the information was not accurate and that Gretchen never made the statements attributed to her.

She also mentioned that she has been friends with Gretchen for over 15 years and would have known about any such story by now, emphasizing that the current claims were false.

Katie Ginella and Tamra Judge’s reunion interactions

Katie also provided updates on her relationship with Tamra Judge during the extended reunion. Andy Cohen noted their improved rapport and asked Katie to "describe the evolution" of their friendship. Katie said,

"It was nice to finally feel heard and for somebody to see my side. She's been great. She's been very helpful."

Emily Simpson questioned the initial motivation for the meeting, referencing an earlier party where Tamra reportedly declared that Katie was "dead" to her. Katie confirmed the previous discussions, noting that they had talked about it.

During another reunion moment, Tamra defended Katie in an argument with Shannon Storms Beador over a secret recording, noting that Shannon had acted similarly toward Katie.

Andy also raised a question about Katie’s behavior in confessionals, and Katie acknowledged she should address the same points in group interactions, with Tamra adding that many people should do the same.

Teases for the rest of Season 19 reunion

Katie Ginella also commented on potential developments for the remainder of the reunion. During the RHOC After Show on October 30, she explained,

"A lot of people have been messaging me, 'Come with receipts! Come prepared!' But my goal is not to take anybody down. My goal is not to expose something about somebody."

When asked about lie-detector tests, Katie said she would "see" what happens and mentioned that FedEx Kinko's knows her name, indicating further discussion in future episodes.

Stay tuned for more updates.