Physical: Asia: Team Mongolia's Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu shares what drove him to join, reflects on his experience, and more

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu from Team Mongolia (Image via Instagram/@enkhorgilmma)

Physical: Asia star and Mongolian MMA athlete Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu recently opened up about his experience on the show, highlighting the reason why he participated in the competition series to represent his country.

In a video interview with Spark Agency Mongolia, posted on their Instagram on November 19, 2025, Enkh-Orgil shared how he was cast on the show and what motivated him to sign up for the contest.

He explained that he tended to and enjoyed testing his limits and pushing himself to his best version as an MMA athlete. Consequently, when the opportunity came his way, he grabbed it without any hesitation, confident it would be challenging – something he preferred experiencing.

Enkh-Orgil further spoke about his time on the show, sharing his opinion on the other countries, as well as reflecting on his own journey as one-sixth of Team Mongolia.

Enkh-Orgil is a 36-year-old pro featherweight MMA athlete born in Khovd. Mongolia. Raised by a nurse mother and a father, who was a truck driver, Enkh-Orgil grew up with his two siblings.

With an interest in taekwondo, he slowly transitioned into mixed martial arts and went on to compete in ONE World Championships.

In Physical: Asia, Enkh-Orgil represented Team Mongolia and helped them reach the finale, where they faced Korea.

Although they did not win the match, he managed to leave a mark on global viewers.

Physical: Asia alum Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu opens up about his participation







While speaking about his casting, Enkh-Orgil shared that he was first contacted by the marketing agency, Spark Agency.

They asked him if he would be interested in participating in Physical: Asia, which was the international spin-off of Physical: 100.



“Since I’m an MMA athlete, I enjoy testing my strength and pushing my limits. I felt that my level of training was good enough to compete in the show,” Enkh-Orgil replied.



He explained that the thrill of pushing his physical limits drove him to sign up for the contest. Enkh-Orgil added that apart from having the physical capabilities, he believed he was mentally equipped to take on a competition as intense as Physical: Asia.

He expressed that he never nurtured the mindset of giving up, so he went into the show determined to give it his all “to the very end and see how far I could go.”

Opinions, team dynamics, and more

Speaking about the other seven countries that participated in the show, Enkh-Orgil pointed out that every athlete was “highly-trained, skilled, and unique in their own way.”

As for Team Mongolia, he felt their biggest strengths were their compatibility, unity, and communication skills that helped them gel well together.

He cherished the moments they won as a team, saying he felt “proud” when their effort and strength paid off.



“Being able to enjoy the results together as a team, the feeling of victory was truly amazing,” he mentioned.



In the concluding segment of the interview, Enkh-Orgil recalled that throughout their time on the show, athletes trained consistently, and since the training was extreme, “food digested easily.”



“Every meal felt delicious,” he added.



That said, he encouraged viewers to watch Physical: Asia, saying it featured the best male and female athletes from eight countries. He assured fans that the watch would be “fun” and “very exciting.”

Physical: Asia viewers can follow Enkh-Orgil and his endeavors on Instagram, @enkhorgilmma

