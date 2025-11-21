"Warriors on their horses!" - Physical: Asia’s Dulguun Enkhbat appreciates supporters as the team brings Mongolian spirit to the world

Physical: Asia Team Mongolia (Image via Instagram/@spark_agency_mongolia)

Team Mongolia showcased its collective strength and cultural heritage during the recent Physical: Asia competition.

The group, consisting of Orkhonbayar “Bökh” Bayarsaikhan, Dulguun Enkhbat, Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene-Ochir, Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, Khandsuren Gantogtokh, and Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan, achieved second place in the contest.

Dulguun Enkhbat expressed gratitude for the experience, writing,

"This was a great experience. It's the beginning of a journey to the next level, Warriors on their horses!"

He also noted the team’s ability to represent Mongolia internationally and acknowledged the support of viewers and organizers.

Team Mongolia celebrates success and cultural heritage at Physical: Asia

Team effort and achievement

Dulguun Enkhbat emphasized the collaborative effort of Team Mongolia in achieving their result, stating,

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to my team for working together for this success and setting an example with their dedication, discipline, and unity."

He pointed out that their excellent performance was a result of a great team effort. The team’s performance in winning the second place was not only an outcome of the players' individual skills but also of their ability to work together like a well-oiled machine.

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu being one of the team members, with his mixed martial arts background in addition to the other skills represented in Team Mongolia brought in a lot of skill diversity.

The team's wrestler Orkhonbayar “Bökh” Bayarsaikhan and Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene-Ochir, the performer from Cirque du Soleil, managed to bring in specific strengths in the areas of physical endurance and agility, respectively.

Khandsuren Gantogtokh and Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan enriched the team with their volleyball and judo skills, respectively.

The combination of these skills allowed Team Mongolia to compete across the multiple challenges presented by Physical: Asia.

Cultural representation

Team Mongolia’s participation also served as a platform for showcasing Mongolian heritage. Dulguun Enkhbat noted,

"This success was not only a team victory — it was a moment when the heritage, historical traditional power, and the spirit and wisdom of the Mongolian people were truly declared to the world."

He cited the team’s recognition of their cultural representation on an international stage.

The integration of traditional values with modern athletic performance was also reflected in their coordinated strategy and mutual support.

He highlighted that by demonstrating skills in wrestling, judo, volleyball, MMA, basketball, and performance arts, the team displayed a wide spectrum of Mongolian athletic and cultural practices.

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu’s involvement as an MMA fighter provided one example of the team’s range, while the participation of Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene-Ochir illustrated the inclusion of performing arts techniques.

Recognition and support

Dulguun Enkhbat acknowledged the role of both institutional and public support in the team’s accomplishment, explaining that working with the team allowed them to show themselves on an "international level," allowing their skills, teamwork, and the Mongolian spirit to be recognized beyond their home country. He also expressed gratitude to the organizations that supported their participation, specifically mentioning @spark_agency_mongolia for coordinating their involvement and Physical: Asia Korea for providing the platform that made it possible.

He also addressed the audience directly, stating,

"We would like to thank all of you, the viewers and supporters, who supported and encouraged us throughout the show. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🇲🇳🇲🇳🇲🇳"

This recognition emphasizes the contributions of both organizers and the public in facilitating the team’s participation.

Each member of Physical: Asia Team Mongolia, including Dulguun Enkhbat, Orkhonbayar “Bökh” Bayarsaikhan, Khandsuren Gantogtokh, and Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan, publicly acknowledged the importance of structured support and audience engagement in achieving their result.

