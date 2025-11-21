Married At First Sight star Ella Ding and husband Guy Palermo have become parents to a baby girl

Ella Ding featured on season 9 of Married at First Sight Australia (Image via Getty)

Married at First Sight Australia season 9 bride Ella Ding has a heartfelt news to share with everyone, about the birth of her first child, a baby girl, on November 18, 2025, with her husband Guy Palermo.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram, posting a series of black and white pictures of her baby. In one picture, her husband was seen kissing the baby in a zoomed shot, while in another, Guy was lying beside the infant on the bed.

Posting these pictures on November 20, 2025, Ella captioned them, revealing the name of the baby, writing:

Pia May Palermo… say hi to everyone 🩷 she entered earth-side 18.11.25 and wow I’m obsessed with this bubble 🩷

Several fans, well-wishers, and friends rushed to congratulate the new mother in the comment section of her post:

Married at First Sight Australia participant Eden Harper commented, "Love her sm already." While her close friend and Love Island alumnus Courtney Stubbs commented, "Eeeeepppp longest wait of my life."

Married at First Sight Australia fame, Ella Ding's pregnancy explored

The former Married at First Sight Australia star first announced her pregnancy back in May 2025, sharing the emotional moment with her husband, Guy Palermo, just a year after their secret wedding.

In the announcement photo, Guy cradled Ella’s growing bump while she held up the positive pregnancy test.

Somewhere between healing and hustling, the next chapter quietly chose us. Baby Palermo you’ve already made our story sweeter & given us the best news of 2025 yet.

Fans, friends, and fellow Married at First Sight contestants flooded the comments.

Evelyn Ellis wrote, “Finally!!! Proud of you my baby girl I love you so much,” while Sarah Jane Roza added, “*Congratulations, darling @ellamayding & Guy… This is such beautiful news!! 🥰❤️﻿*.” Eden Harper jumped in with, “THE BESTTTT EVER ❤️🥰.”

Ella also shared milestones from her pregnancy journey, a sonogram, an instant photo marking her three-month stage, and a sweet image of her placing her hand over Guy’s, with their fur baby Yuki nestled in the shot.

Though the announcement also sparked debate when some targeted her for collaborating with the Clearblue brand to announce pregnancy, arguing it was wrong to capitalize on such personal news.

Ella quickly addressed the backlash, explaining to Yahoo Lifestyle that partnering with the brand made complete sense.

When the opportunity came to me, I was like, ‘Well, Clearblue literally told me I’m pregnant. ’ Like, I don’t really know how much more you can align with a brand. The response I was like, ‘That’s a bit weird’, but at the same time, it made sense to me, and that’s like anything that I do, promote or talk about. If it makes sense to me and my people understand, that’s all that matters. And if you got offered, you would take it!

Talking about her love story with husband Guy, Ella revealed in a 2023 Instagram Q&A that they had known each other for a long time and dated for three years during the lockdown, further adding,

We also went on a date six years ago… I guess we always had this little thing for each other, but the timing was just never in our favour.

After her split from Mitch Eynaud, whom she married on the 2022 season of Married at First Sight and briefly reconciled with after final vows, Ella eventually reconnected with Guy, confirming their relationship publicly in April 2023.

In February 2024, Guy proposed to her during a morning jog. Just weeks later, the couple shocked their friends by staging what appeared to be Ella’s 30th birthday party, only to reveal it was actually their wedding day. Ella later posted the emotional moment, where the couple took their vows:

“I, Ella May Ding, take you, Guy Palermo, to be my lawfully wedded husband.” Guy said his own vows, telling her, “You are the single most beautiful person in the world to me every single day, you're my best friend, my confidant and my life partner, and I'll always feel blessed to have you by my side, and I love you.”

Stay tuned for more updates.