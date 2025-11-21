Champagne Problems ending explained: Do Sidney and Henri reunite under the Christmas lights?

Image via minkakelly/Instagram

With Christmas just around the corner, Netflix has kicked off the season by dropping some of its best festive films, and one that instantly stands out is Champagne Problems. Starring Minka Kelly as Sydney Price and Tom Wozniczka as Henri Cassell, the movie brings Christmas and Paris together, something we adore to witness at the end of every year. Directed and written by Mark Steven Johnson, the film gently unfolds a sweet, heartwarming love story in the city that knows romance best, Paris.

The film opens with Sidney Price, who works at The Roth Group (TRG). This time, her luck finally works in her favor, and she manages to impress her boss with her idea to acquire a champagne company called Château Cassell. Her boss then sends her to Paris to meet the owner, Hugo Cassell, since another associate (Ryan) has failed to impress him for almost three years.

Before Sydney leaves for Paris, she and her sister Sky do their usual pinky promise thing, and they ensure to always keep their promises no matter what. Sky asks her to take at least one night off from work and enjoy Paris. When Sydney arrives in France, she checks into her hotel and then visits one of the famous bookstores, and that’s where she meets her “forever,” Henri. To her surprise, she later finds out that Henri is actually the son of Château Cassell’s owner, the very man she needs to convince for the deal.

Sydney and Henri spent their Christmas night together in Champagne Problems

At the bookstore, while looking for a book for her sister, Sydney meets Henri. At first, she thinks he works there, but later she learns that he just loves spending time in the bookstore. He helps her find the books and even asks if he can show her around Paris. The two quickly open up about their personal lives, as if they were meant to be together. Henri even shares his dream of opening a similar bookstore, but with a twist: a champagne bar at the back. It’s a great idea, but his father doesn’t support it because he wants Henri to take over his business.

Henri also shares how hard it was for him after he lost his mother, but he had one way to feel still close to her: Le Petit Prince, a book given by his mother. While they are on the Ferris wheel, he reads a line from the book: “There is a sweetness in the laughter of the stars.” He carried it everywhere with him, but growing up with a strict father, he was always scared that his dad would throw the book away. So he kept hiding it in different places, until one day he forgot where he had hidden it.

They head out to the Christmas fair and enjoy all the festive treats: chocolate crêpes, macarons, and hot wine. They feel a strong connection, share a kiss, and end the night by making love. But the next morning, Sydney has her meeting with Hugo, and she is almost late. She rushes there, and a few minutes later, Henri walks in, whom Sydney is shocked to see, and realises he is Hugo’s son. Henri, worried about his father’s business, goes against Sydney’s pitch and reveals how her boss, Marvin, has a history of destroying “small businesses” and later bidding them at higher prices.

Sydney assures Hugo that he will still remain the president even if the company is sold. But after hearing different pitches and feeling confused, Hugo decides he needs time to think. He wants to observe everyone closely and make the best decision about whom to sell the company to. So, he invites all four of them to stay at Château Cassell.

Sydney, with her charm, makes things right between Hugo and Henri in Champagne Problems

At Château Cassell, everyone tries their best to impress Hugo. He even gives them small tests to see how much they really know about champagne. Later, they all go on a Christmas horse-carriage ride at a fair, where Henri apologises to Sydney for how he behaved when he attacked her company and her boss.

The next morning, Hugo takes them to the grapevine fields and gives them a few tasks. In the meantime, their dog goes missing after chasing a rabbit. While searching for the dog, Sydney finds Henri’s lost book and returns it to him, the book that reminds Henri of his mother. Later, Hugo reviews everyone’s presentations, but he looks confused and a bit unimpressed. When Sydney arrives, they go for a walk, and she connects with him over the father–son issues. She explains how lonely Henri has felt since his mother died. Hearing this, Hugo realises how strict he has been with his son and finally accepts Henri’s decision to open a bookstore instead of taking over the family business.

Sydney chooses not to betray Chassells in Champagne Problems

Marvin didn’t fully trust Sydney to close the deal, so he sent Ryan to keep an eye on her and push her to get the contract signed. But Sydney never intended to follow her boss’s unethical methods. Everything changed when Ryan reached the vineyard and told her that another company, Takami Import, was already planning to buy Château Cassell from TRG. This meant TRG wanted to buy the vineyard from Hugo and then quickly sell it again for profit, without telling him. Sydney felt this was completely wrong, especially because Hugo trusted her and she never meant to destroy someone’s business.

However, Henri overheard only a few parts of their conversation. He misunderstood the situation and believed Sydney wasn’t who she claimed to be, and that she wouldn’t protect the family business once it was sold to her company. Hurt and angry, he ended their relationship.

Soon after, Sydney meets Hugo and tells him the truth about what The Roth Group is planning. She warns him not to make any decision that could harm his company, and then leaves.

Back at her hotel, Sydney reflects on how Paris changed everything for her. One night of choosing to explore the city made her fall in love, but it also made her lose her contract, her job, and even broke her heart. Before leaving for the airport, she asks the receptionist to add one stop to her cab ride: the bookstore.

That’s the same bookstore where Henri rushes to find her after learning she warned Hugo about her company’s tactics. He apologises, and the two reunite right there among the shelves. One year later, we see them in their own bookstore in the Christmas season, with Roberto as a partner in the wine business. Henri and Sydney share a kiss in Henri’s dream bookstore, with a wine bar at the back, now beautifully named La Petit Rêve.