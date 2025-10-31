Are Married at First Sight stars Meghann and Derrek still together? Details explored

Cast of Married at First Sight. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Peacock TV's hit reality TV show, Married at First Sight, stars Meghann Turner and Derrek Wiedeman, who have been having explosive fights and arguments with each other since the second episode of season 19 of the show. While the couple remains together and attempts to work through their marriage, they continue to face challenges in adjusting to each other's lifestyles.

In episode 6 of the show, both Meghann and Derrek moved in together, hoping it would help ease them out of each other's lives and also assist them in trying to grow closer. However, that did not work out very well for them.

One of the first arguments that they had was related to Meghann’s pet dog and splitting up responsibilities. Meghann felt extremely ambushed in their argument and was hurt and upset, while Derrek felt that he was the one who had to make most of the compromises in their marriage.

In addition to that argument, their most heated debate was regarding having children together. While both of them were on the same page about having kids, Derrek felt that the topic was hard for him to broach with Meghann.

Details explored on Meghann and Derrek’s marriage on Married at First Sight

In Peacock TV’s Married at First Sight, couple Derrek Wiedeman and Meghann Turner are still married and continue to try to work on their relationship; however, things have lately not been looking good for them.

In episode 7, which was the last episode to air, both of them had an extremely heated fight regarding having children, and Meghann felt sidelined by Derrek. She said,

“That you feel like I don’t want children and then you decided to gaslight the s**t out of me.”

One of the main events in the episode was that Derrek went to meet one of his friends, and the topic of having children was discussed. He came back from the hangout and had a conversation with Meghann about it, and ended up asking her about her take on the topic.

Meghann became extremely irked and irritated, saying that he already knew she wanted to be a mother. Derrek did not appreciate the fact that she reacted in that manner and said,

“When you get this defensive about it, that’s one of the reasons why I get concerned.”

Meghann made it clear to Derrek that he needed to take accountability for his actions, but did not specify where exactly his fault lay, which ended up being one of the things that made Derrek feel misunderstood and ambushed.

The couple had a fight behind closed doors, and that was the last the episode showed of them. The video preview of the upcoming episodes of the show did not feature both of them a lot.

One of the major mysteries that the teaser trailer of season 19 of Married at First Sight hinted at was that one of the cast members would end up finding out that they are pregnant.

Since Meghann and Derrek have already been intimate with each other and begun discussing children, the possibility that Meghann is allegedly pregnant is not off the table just yet. The upcoming episodes of the show will shed more light on what happened between the married couple.

