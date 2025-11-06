Ashley and Grace’s absence from the final Married at First Sight UK commitment ceremony explained

Ashley and Grace on Married at First Sight (Images via Instagram@_geelaw)

E4 and Channel 4’s hit reality TV show, Married at First Sight UK, is currently on season 10. Two contestants on the show, Grace and Ashley, have been going through a tough time trying to make this marital relationship work.

Both of them had a huge public fallout at the dinner party, after which Grace also called out the infidelity that Ashley had engaged in, despite both of them being together. Things between the two of them began to get worse during the Wife Swap week on the show.

Ashley ended up realizing that he was doing much better without Grace and was happier too, while Grace felt that Ashley was not enough to make their relationship last and that he should put more effort.

On the November 4, 2025, episode of the show, the final commitment ceremony took place, where every couple had to commit to the experiment and see it through the end of the season.

However, Mel Schilling addressed all the couples and the audience, telling them that Grace and Ashley were absent from the ceremony because they needed more time to determine whether they could live with each other and remain married.

Details explored on Grace and Ashley’s rocky relationship on Married at First Sight UK

At the beginning of E4’s Married at First Sight UK’s season 10, Grace and Ashley were paired with each other, and they ended up committing to spending a lifetime together and also got married. Out of the initial twelve couples who had matched, only five continue to remain on the show.

However, in the recent vow renewal commitment ceremony that took place on November 4, 2025, episode of the show, Grace and Ashley were absent. In a recent dinner party, Grace and Ashley had a horrible fight publicly and ended up saying that their marriage was as good as over.

Grace, a professional midwife, and Ashley, an operations director, decided not to attend the ceremony because they felt they needed to reassess their relationship.

This also comes right after Grace called out Ashley’s infidelity on social media. The expert Mel Schilling shared with the rest of the couples about their rocky relationship. She said,

“Before we begin, you'll all notice that Grace and Ashley are not with us today. They've had a rocky couple of weeks and as a result, felt they needed more time to reflect and won't be joining us today.”

Right after they had fallen out at the dinner party, Grace wrote on Instagram,

“'There’s a half-naked woman in front of me with a good body, what do you expect?’ I expect you to accept no for an answer. I expect you to prioritise my discomfort over your desire for sex. I expect you to act like a grown man capable of self-control.”

During the brutal Wife Swap week, Ashley had realized that he was happier without Grace, and Grace felt that he needed to put more effort into making their relationship work. She said that her husband is selfish for prioritizing his own needs over those of their relationship.

He said,

“I’d hate to hurt Grace’s feelings. I just feel like I can’t give any more to this. So I have to be selfish and put myself first.”

Stay tuned for more updates.