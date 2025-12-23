Is This Thing On? soundtrack: List of all songs and music featured in the movie

Image: isthisthingonfilm

A Star is Born’s Oscar-nominated director, Bradley Cooper, is bringing another comedy-drama, ‘Is This Thing On?’, released in select theatres on December 19, 2025. Following mid-life uncertainty, Alex Novak, played by Will Arnett, feels his life is stuck in his 40s while facing an impending divorce from his partner, Tess Novak. As the couple chooses separate paths, Alex finds it hard to navigate a life that is very different from his usual fatherhood and parenting duties.

Accidentally, on a random night in NYC, he finds himself in a stand-up comedy club, where he discovers the art of expressing his life’s vulnerabilities through a satirical take on his personal life and relationships.

Speaking of the film’s music score, Hollywood Records has released the film’s soundtrack, which is composed by James Newberry. The soundtrack is created in accordance with the film’s theme, which mixes comedy with emotions, love, self-discovery, and family relationships. The soundtrack was just as important in the movie, capturing the mix of humor, heartbreak, and ups and downs in the couple’s life. James Newberry’s music, combined with Bradley Cooper’s story, perfectly mirrors Alex’s journey as a stand-up comedian in the vibrant nightlife of NYC.

According to reports by The Night Temple, the collaboration hit off when music supervisor Jason Ruder introduced Bradley Cooper to Newberry, whose ‘’musical style fit the film’s vision perfectly.’’ Cooper’s approach to music was unconventional and experimental. He initially didn’t plan to create a full score and was focused mainly on drum elements. To guide the process, he sent James Newberry various tracks he found on YouTube, asking him to explore and create music based on those ideas.

Cooper was also inspired by a vocal group he heard while working on Maestro and wanted to see how their sound could blend with a percussive beat, and even said that ‘’he’s [James] been wonderful to work with.”

Soundtrack and music featured in ‘Is This Thing On?’

The total time of the album is around 21:29. Here’s a full list of songs featured in the film.

The theme song of the film is Alex and Tess (3:20) by James Newberry Separated (2:55) by James Newberry Practicing (1:05) by James Newberry You Suck (3:12) by James Newberry I Got This (2:55) by James Newberry This Is Fun (2:13) by James Newberry Together (1:03) by James Newberry Vampires (2:29) by James Newberry End Titles (2:17) by James Newberry

What is ‘Is This Thing On?’ all about?

The story follows Alex, who is going through middle age crises and a possible divorce. While trying to find a new purpose in life, he enters the New York stand-up comedy scene, as his wife reflects on the sacrifices she made for their family.

The film premiered at this year’s New York Film Festival and is being released in select theaters by Searchlight Pictures. The film features Will Arnett as Alex Novak and Laura Dern as Tess Novak. Bradley Cooper joins the ensemble as Alex’s best friend, Balls. Andra Day plays Christine, the wife of Balls. Christine Ebersole and Ciarán Hinds take on the roles of Alex’s parents, Marilyn and Jan, respectively.

The film was released on December 19, 2025, and premiered as the ‘closing film’ at the New York Film Festival 2025.