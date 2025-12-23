Below Deck Mediterranean producers call out Joe for his unfaithful behavior with Kizzi and V

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10 (Image via Instagram/@joebradley_)

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Gael Cameron made her return as a replacement for V. While Aesha Scott and Nathan gave her a warm welcome, it seems like there's still some tension between her and Joe Bradley.

Viewers saw how Gael called Joe out while calling him a snake, and said that, despite saying that they are cool, Joe has gone behind Gael’s back. Joe Bradley also alleged that Gael was texting her boyfriend and playing with Nathan at the same time, while calling her a cheat.

At this moment, an offscreen producer intervened and reminded Joe that he recently kissed Kizzi Kitchener, despite dating Victoria SanJuan. Joe, however, defended his actions, saying,

“I've got some elements of regret. But kissing Kizzi, it’s not even in the same realm. I’m actually a single man. That’s very different for me.”

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Gael Cameron calls Joe Bradley a “snake”

As viewers saw, Gael Cameron and Joe Bradley have not been on good terms since the last season. Gael Cameron has called Joe out, saying,

“Joe is a snake. He said we’re cool before, and then he went behind my back. So, I just don’t trust him.”

While talking about the last season love triangle involving Joe Bradley, Bri Muller and Elena Dubaich, Joe cleared the air as he said,

"My message is I’m single, and if you want to have a bit of fun and give me the same energy, it just gets a bit chaotic, but I’m your friend at the end of the day, so I’ve still got contact with Elena, and I am still in contact with Bri.”

However, it seems like even Joe is not quite keen on Gael’s presence on deck, as he said,

“I still don’t trust her. Last charter season, I didn’t even say this because of Nathan. But she was texting her boyfriend and playing with Nathan,” Joe said. “She cheated. I lose a lot of respect when people cheat. Once a cheat, always a cheat.”

Victoria SanJuan opens up about where she stands with Joe Bradley after season 10

Victoria and Joe formed a bond after Victoria was still grieving the loss of her boyfriend, Bon. While talking about her growing closeness with Joe, Victoria told US Weekly that it's interesting timing when she and Joe met as it was 11 months after Bon passed away. So during that time she just wanted someone to be there for her. Victoria further pointed out,

“I just wanted that physical intimacy for a moment and just to really let loose. He’s a charmer, and he’s sweet, but obviously, he’s a bit of a player. That’s not really what I needed at that moment. Joe and I will always be cordial and will always be professional. But I don’t really consider him part of my friend group. "The men I keep in my friend group, I admire them because they’re more honest, have self-control, hold themselves accountable and have respect — those kinds of qualities."



Stay tuned for more updates.