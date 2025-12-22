Below Deck Mediterranean season 10 episode 13 recap: Kizzi makes a shocking discovery while Joe struggles with Gael’s presence

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10 (Image via Bravo)

Below Deck Mediterranean, season 10, episode 13, was full of surprises. Gael Cameron made an unexpected return as a replacement for V. While Nathan received a pleasant surprise and greeted Gael with a long hug, it had been ten long months since they had seen each other.

However, Gael made it clear that she intends to move forward in a “platonic manner.” Aesha introduced Gael to the crew members. Kizzi seemingly gives an interesting reaction to Gael’s arrival as she said, “Ugh, Gael’s here.” Joe, however, admitted that his past issues with Gael are still there. He said:

“I don't think she really respects me.”

Below Deck Mediterranean season 10 episode 13: Kizzi makes a shocking discovery while Cathy struggles after a personal loss

Daniel, one of the guests, asks Kizzi to leave his cabin alone for the duration of their charter. All the guests gather around for dinner, while dressing up in their 80s best. Cathy and Kizzi check one of the charter guests’ rooms only to make an alarming discovery as she finds “poop” in the shower drain. Kizzi said,

“All crew, all crew, there's poo in the shower. This is f****** vile. My eyes are burning. This is the worst day of my life.”

However, Aesha helps Kizzi during her struggle with the “smelly" situation as Kizzi was hesitant to complete it. Aesha Scott had earlier talked about this situation to host Andy Cohen:

“They pooped in the shower, and they didn’t want me to see it, so they stomped it into the drain hole and put the drain cover back on, thinking it would just leak away.”

The episode ends on a tragic note as Cathy gets an urgent call from her mother informing her that her mother’s partner, who raised her, has died. Cathy is devastated as she breaks down in tears. Her mother said:

“He was so proud of you. I just need you to live your life, as you do. Just feel the love of all those people, okay?”

Captain Sandy and Aesha console Cathy as she reflects on how her mother’s partner reminds her of her dad.

Joe gets candid about Gael Cameron’s arrival

While Joe and Gael have not been on good terms for a while, the two got into a social media war that turned out to be a bit chaotic. Not to forget, Gael had earlier mentioned that he couldn't trust Joe due to his behavior. However, Joe had earlier said that he could make amends and keep their differences aside. He told The Daily Daish,

“I’m ready to, you know, be the mature one and say, ‘Listen, we don’t need to really be doing this anymore.’ But as I stand from today, we’re not really friends, and that’s okay.”

However, Nathan is happy, and as the two share a moment together. He told Gael,

“I don't want you to leave. I need you.”

Watch Below Deck Mediterranean airing exclusively on Bravo Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Stream new episodes the next day on Peacock. Stay tuned for more updates.