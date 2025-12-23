Why is there no new episode of Boston Blue season 1 this Friday (December 26, 2025)? Details explained

Boston Blue season 1 © CBS

Boston Blue season 1 has been all about the journey of the Silver family and the arrival of Danny Reagan in the historic streets of Boston. However, there is no new episode airing this Friday, December 26, 2025, because the show has officially entered its winter hiatus.

The series is an interesting spin-off of the famous Blue Bloods. It follows Detective Danny Reagan as he moves from New York to Boston. At first, he moves to help his son, Sean, who is making his own way as a young cop in a new city. The story takes place in the Boston Police Department. While the Silvers deal with the hard issues of justice, Danny tries to balance his life in New York with his new, growing life in a place outside it.

Boston Blue season 1: Why The Schedule Is Changing This Friday

During the holidays, big networks like CBS often change their programming schedules. During Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's, shows often take breaks to make room for holiday specials and family viewing habits. The network has decided to give the series a long break after the ninth episode aired on December 19, 2025.



Fans of Boston Blue season 1 will have to wait longer than usual for new content. According to TV Guide, the series is going on a ten-week break, so episode 10 won't come out until the end of February. As the network plans its winter schedule, this break gives the production team time to finish up the last few episodes of the first season. Boston Blue will be returning on Friday, February 27, 2026.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 9 Recap: Collateral Damage

The Boston Blue season 1 mid-season finale was an emotional rollercoaster with high stakes that left the futures of the Silver and Reagan families in doubt. At the beginning of the episode, Detective Danny Reagan is at an important crossroads in his career. Danny is given a job offer by the Boston Police Department after helping his son, Sean, while on loan from the NYPD. But the offer means he has to officially retire from the NYPD, which would make him leave his girlfriend, his family, and his long history in New York. The Silver family gets thrown into a legal nightmare while Danny thinks about all the paperwork he would have to do versus his love for the field.

District Attorney Mae Silver has to deal with the problems that come after she fires an untrustworthy ADA. Ronan Flaherty killed the father of the Silver children, but because of changes in administration, he is set free. The unfairness of his release causes bad effects in the family. Jonah Silver is filled with rage. Sarah Silver is trying to find legal loopholes to get him put back in jail. During Shabbat, Jonah's anger reaches a boiling point, causing him to face off with Flaherty in the Bromley-Heath neighborhood. After a fight, in which Sean has to step in to protect him, things get out of hand.

In a parallel investigation, Lena and Danny successfully solve the murder of an NSA analyst. They find that the killer was a jealous mistress and not a foreign operative. But their work wins don't last long. Sean lets them know that Jonah is off the grid. The team rushes to Bromley-Heath just as there are gunshots. They find a very disturbing scene: Jonah is standing over Ronan Flaherty's dead body, and he is covered in blood. In a sad moment of duty, Danny has to ask for Jonah's badge and holster. In the fall finale of Boston Blue's first season, Danny Reagan is no longer just a mentor; he is now the lead investigator on a murder case in which a family friend is the main suspect.

Boston Blue season 1 episodes are available to stream on CBS.