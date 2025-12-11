Boston Blue season 1 episode 8: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Lena Silver (Image via Youtube / Boston Blue)

Boston Blue season 1 keeps delivering exciting and intense drama as fans get ready for episode 8, which airs Friday, December 12, 2025, at 10 PM ET on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount+. In this episode, Lena Silver gets personally involved in a case, pushing her limits and crossing boundaries that could have serious results, while the rest of the team faces growing challenges.

The show has been heating up as Detective Danny Reagan and his team handle complicated cases across the city. In the last few episodes, Lena has dealt with both personal and work-related problems while trying to get justice, showing her strong dedication and skill. Sean and Jonah have found unexpected dangers even during simple cases, proving that nothing in Boston is ever easy.

The case of Claire Hayes’ disappearance put the detectives in the middle of political problems, forcing Lena to face a dangerous enemy from her past.

With Danny’s help, the team has managed high-pressure investigations, from violent criminals to tough moral choices, while also balancing their personal lives. The tension continues to rise as the detectives work hard and push themselves to make sure justice is served.

Boston Blue season 1 episode 8 airs on Friday

Boston Blue season 1 episode 8 will air on Friday, December 12, 2025. Fans can watch the new episode at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on CBS. This episode continues the exciting investigations, personal struggles, and intense drama that viewers have been enjoying, while building up the story and setting the stage for the midseason finale.

Where to watch Boston Blue season 1 episode 8

Fans can watch Boston Blue season 1 episode 8 on CBS. The episode is also available to stream on Paramount+. Paramount+ has two subscription options, the Essential plan for $5.99 per month ($59.99 per year) and the Premium plan for $11.99 per month ($119.99 per year).

With Paramount+, viewers can watch episodes live as they air or on-demand, giving everyone the flexibility to watch when it is most convenient for them.

What to expect from Boston Blue season 1 episode 8

Episode 8, called “In the Name of the Father, And of the Son…,” guarantees a very intense and action-filled 60 minutes. Lena gets involved in a case that is important to her and comes up with a dangerous idea that tests what she believes is correct and wrong, causing her to argue with Mae and challenging both of their abilities to judge and their connection.

Danny attempts to advise her, but Lena’s strong resolve could make her break the rules she typically follows. Sean and Jonah manage increasing problems with the firefighters in Boston, demonstrating the continuous disagreements and the stress of working in such a critical city.

Sarah deals with arguments with her boyfriend Seth about how to raise their family, showing the private lives of the team and how their jobs often impact their time away from work.

Viewers can look forward to dramatic fights, difficult choices about what is right, and unexpected turns in the investigation that raise the level of danger for every person, leading up to an exciting build-up to the middle-of-the-season ending.

A brief recap of episode 7 before Boston Blue season 1 episode 8 arrives

In Boston Blue season 1 episode 7, “Baggage Claim,” the team faced a tense and difficult investigation after Claire Hayes’ body was found inside a suitcase. Lena focused on Senator Lowell, her long-time white whale, as the main suspect.

Danny helped keep her calm while the evidence slowly came together, eventually proving the senator’s guilt and making sure justice was served for Claire. Sarah faced a personal problem that tested her morals, and Mae struggled with political pressure in a challenging and high-stakes situation.

Sean and Jonah discovered more than they expected during what seemed like a routine case, including a drug supplier working in the park, showing the team’s tireless commitment to keeping Boston safe and bringing criminals to justice.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Boston Blue season 1 on CBS and Paramount Plus