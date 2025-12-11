Is there a new episode of Dateline this week (December 12, 2025)?

Dateline (Image via Prime Video)

There is a new episode of Dateline NBC this week titled The Farmer's Wife, airing Friday, December 12, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on NBC, exploring the case of the quiet farming community of Traer, Iowa. Ryan Cooper was discovered dead on June 18, 2021, slumped in his recliner with two gunshot wounds to the face.

His wife, Karina Cooper, claimed the shooting happened by accident during a family hunting outing, but evidence soon revealed a darker story of betrayal and planning. Ryan, a dedicated father of four and lifelong farmer, had been targeted in a plot tied to Karina's affair with a younger man, Huston Danker.

Digital messages exposed their relationship and discussions about ending Ryan's life to collect insurance money and start anew. This case, marked by hidden resentments and a staged scene, captivated investigators and the community alike. Viewers can watch the Dateline episode live on NBC stations or stream it on Peacock the next day.

Dateline: The shocking discovery of Ryan Cooper's Death

On June 18, 2021, Ryan Cooper's brother arrived at the family home in Traer, Iowa, after Karina Cooper called him in distress. He found Ryan, lifeless in the living room recliner, blood covering the area from two close-range shots to the face.

Karina, at the time, sat atop her husband's body, her face pressed against his, which later raised questions about scene disturbance. She explained to authorities that the group had been target practicing with a .22-caliber rifle earlier that day as part of a family hunt.

According to Karina, the gun discharged accidentally while she handled it near Ryan, who was dozing. No immediate signs pointed to foul play, but the positioning of the body and weapon sparked early doubts. Ryan's wounds showed gunpowder stippling, indicating the barrel was held very close, details that forensics experts would scrutinize later.

The Cooper home, once filled with the sounds of their four young children, fell silent as emergency responders arrived. Ryan was pronounced dead at the scene, leaving his family to grapple with sudden loss in their rural Tama County community, as per CBS2.

Uncovering the hidden affair in Dateline

Investigators soon turned to Karina Cooper's communications, revealing a two-year affair with Huston Danker, a 25-year-old family acquaintance who worked occasional jobs on the Cooper farm. Snapchat and text messages recovered from devices showed intimate exchanges, including explicit content and expressions of disdain for Ryan.

Karina referred to her husband as controlling and burdensome in chats with Danker, who responded with encouragement to leave him. One message from Danker on the murder day read, "Remember those casings. No ifs, ands, or buts," with Karina replying, "Absolutely. 100 percent." These pointed to premeditation.

Further evidence suggested Ryan may have suspected the infidelity; his sister, Michelle Wilson, found phone records in his belongings post-death, marked with notes on calls to Danker's number. A sticky note labeled "Huston D." was attached, indicating Ryan had been tracking Karina's contacts.

She had been removed from the family business phone plan months earlier, adding to signs of marital strain. The affair began around 2019, overlapping with Ryan and Karina's efforts to expand their farm operations, which included cattle and trucking. Danker, who lived nearby, became a fixture in their lives, blurring lines between friend and lover, according to CBS2.

Dateline: The investigation and key evidence

Tama County Sheriff's Office led the probe, enlisting state and federal experts to analyze the crime scene and devices. Forensic reports confirmed the shots came from inches away, with no accidental discharge consistent with Karina's story.

Blood patterns suggested tampering; Karina's position on Ryan's lap likely smeared evidence, and shell casings were handled post-shooting. No fingerprints tied directly to the rifle, but gunshot residue on Karina's hands and clothing matched the timeline.

Digital forensics uncovered over 200 messages between Karina and Danker plotting the killing, including disposal plans and alibis. Prosecutors argued two possibilities: Karina fired the shots or aided Danker, both equating to first-degree murder under Iowa law.

Ryan's wounds showed searing from the muzzle, ruling out distant mishaps. Interviews revealed Karina's post-death actions, like opening a new business and renovating the home, moves Ryan had opposed.

Danker, arrested alongside her in February 2024, cooperated partially, admitting the relationship but denying the shooting. The case file grew with witness statements from farm workers noting tensions. By mid-2024, charges stuck, bolstered by the messages' timestamps aligning with the crime, as CBS2 reported.

The trial, conviction, and family impact

The trial began in June 2025 in the Linn County District Court, moved for fairness was made amid local media coverage. Prosecutors presented the affair evidence, messages, and forensics over two weeks, while Karina testified that Danker acted alone, claiming fear silenced her report.

The jury deliberated for less than a day before convicting her of first-degree murder on July 11, 2025. Danker pleaded guilty earlier, facing a life sentence in October 2025. At the September 19, 2025, hearing in Tama County, Judge Lars Anderson denied a new trial, calling the crime senseless for orphaning the Coopers' children.

Karina received life without parole, plus $150,000 restitution and costs. She remained silent during sentencing, appearing emotional. Ryan's family delivered impact statements: Sister Michelle Wilson condemned Karina's narcissistic actions, vowing to honor Ryan's memory as father and farmer, and support his children now in relatives' care.

Sister-in-law Heather Cooper detailed the grief's toll, the kids' trauma, and the family's resolve to model healthy bonds. She urged Karina to "go to prison" as she left. Ryan's four children, aged 5 to 12 at his death, live with extended family, continuing his farming legacy.

The verdict brought closure but underscored enduring loss in Traer, where Ryan is remembered for his community ties, as per the Gazette.

Dateline episode The Farmer's Wife, releasing on December 12, 2025, on NBC.