Akia Eggleston case on Dateline - Who was behind her murder?

Dateline (Image via NBC)

In the spring of 2017, 22-year-old Akia Eggleston buzzed with anticipation in Baltimore, Maryland. Eight months pregnant with her second child, a boy, she planned her own baby shower, envisioning a day of laughter and love with family and friends.

As a mother to her two-year-old daughter, Akia dreamed of a stable home for her growing family. But on May 7, that dream shattered. Akia Eggleston never arrived at the shower. Worried relatives rushed to her Cherry Hill apartment, only to find it eerily empty: furniture removed, clothes packed away, and a fresh hole punched in the wall.

Behind her murder was her boyfriend, Michael Robertson, a 41-year-old man entangled in a love triangle. After a fierce argument over his divided loyalties, he killed Akia and their unborn son, then staged the scene to suggest she'd left voluntarily.

Her body was never recovered, but circumstantial evidence led to his 2023 conviction on two counts of first-degree murder. On December 7, 2025, NBC broadcast the Dateline episode The Day Akia Disappeared. Viewers can also watch it live on Peacock.

Dateline: The life of Akia Eggleston

Akia Shawnta Eggleston grew up in Baltimore, where she balanced motherhood with quiet ambitions. At 22, she was raising her toddler daughter while expecting a son, often sharing joyful updates on social media about nursery plans and family outings. Described by relatives as vibrant and generous, Akia Eggleston worked at a local bank and dreamed of homeownership.

She met Michael Robertson through mutual friends, and their relationship blossomed into romance, according to Oxygen. Robertson, then 37, moved in with her after facing housing troubles, bringing his two children from another partner, Hali Pomeroy.

Akia Eggleston supported him emotionally and financially, hoping he'd commit fully as a father figure. Yet tensions simmered; Robertson maintained contact with Pomeroy, who was also pregnant at the time.

Akia's stepfather, Shawn Wilkinson, later recalled her excitement for the baby shower she'd organized herself, complete with balloons and guest lists. Friends noted her independence, including a close platonic bond with Stephen Foster, a security guard who'd known her since childhood.

Akia's life, though challenged by single parenting, centered on building security for her children. She withdrew $1,000 from the bank on May 3 for a supposed down payment on a house with Robertson, unaware it was a deception, as per Oxygen.

The day Akia Eggleston vanished

May 3, 2017, marked the last confirmed sighting of Akia. She was seen on camera taking out money from a BB&T Bank in downtown Baltimore for what Robertson said was a home deposit. That afternoon, she ordered a Lyft ride to her apartment, where Robertson waited.

Her online activity halted abruptly at 5:22 p.m. mid-message, signaling something amiss. Investigators later learned the couple had argued intensely that evening, as per CBS News. Akia Eggleston confronted Robertson about texts to Pomeroy, issuing an ultimatum: choose her or end the relationship.

He picked Pomeroy, escalating the dispute into violence. Robertson admitted to police that they got into it, but details emerged through phone records placing him at the scene. Hours later, he searched online about dumpster trash routes twice, near the apartment complex.

By May 7, Akia Eggleston missed her baby shower, prompting her family to call 911. Her aunt, Sanobia Wilson, described an eerie feeling upon entering the stripped apartment, with packed bags and no trace of the expectant mother.

Relatives searched nearby parks, but leads dried up initially. The staged emptiness suggested flight, delaying alarm. This day, meant for celebration, exposed the fracture in Akia's world, setting off a desperate hunt, according to CBS News.

Unraveling the mystery: The investigation

Baltimore police launched a missing persons probe on May 7, 2017, treating Akia's case as suspicious due to the cleared apartment. Detectives, including Jill Beauregard, canvassed neighbors and reviewed digital footprints.

Initial suspects included Robertson, Foster, and Pomeroy, but alibis cleared the latter two; Pomeroy was with her newborn, Foster was on duty. Focus sharpened on Robertson after cell data confirmed his presence during her last activity. His dumpster searches, timed post-argument, suggested body disposal.

Family, frustrated by local media silence, partnered with the Black & Missing Foundation for national exposure and FBI aid. Derrica Wilson of the foundation noted their push to amplify Akia's story.

Investigators uncovered Robertson's lies: he'd fabricated the home-buying tale to lure her back. A wall hole and a missing dresser pointed to cover-up efforts, as per NBC News.

Justice served: Trial and sentencing

In July 2023, Michael Robertson faced trial in Baltimore City Circuit Court, charged with two counts of first-degree murder for Akia Eggleston and her unborn son. Prosecutors, led by Assistant State's Attorney Kurt Bjorklund, presented phone logs, searches, and inconsistencies in Robertson's statements as key evidence.

No physical remains surfaced, yet the jury convicted him on all counts after deliberating. Sentencing occurred on October 25, 2023, with Judge Cynthia H. Jones called the acts unfathomable and the most horrific, imposing two consecutive life terms without parole.

State's Attorney Ivan Bates praised the verdict as a partnership triumph between police and prosecutors, vowing a relentless pursuit of homicides. Family members, including Wilkinson, expressed relief tempered by sorrow: "He'll spend life in a concrete box," but closure evaded without Akia's burial site.

Wilson highlighted false body identification hopes haunting them. Robertson, now imprisoned, offered no remorse, according to the State's Attorney.

Watch the Dateline episode The Day Akia Disappeared streaming on NBC and Peacock.

