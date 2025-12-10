Zachary Levi all set to host ‘David: King of Israel’ docudrama for Fox Nation

A clip from Fox Nation's new Docudrama "David: King of Israel" (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Fox Nation)

Zachary Levi, known for blockbuster roles in Shazam! and TV hits like Chuck, steps into biblical storytelling as host and narrator of David: King of Israel, a four-part docudrama premiering on Fox Nation in the first quarter of 2026.

This faith-based series is produced under Fox Nation's Fox Faith vertical and blends cinematic reenactments with expert insights and Levi's engaging narration to retell the life of King David, Israel's second ruler and a key figure in Judeo-Christian history.

Created by Warm Springs Productions with executive producers David L. Cunningham, Marc Pierce, Chris Richardson, and Bridger Pierce, the show expands Fox Nation's lineup of spiritual content, following series like Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints.

Levi brings personal sincerity to the project, drawn to David's relatable flaws amid triumphs. No additional cast is announced, keeping focus on historical and scriptural accuracy.

While announcing the series, FOX Nation president Lauren Petterson said in a statement:

"Zachary Levi was a natural fit for this series. His sincerity and connection to the material allow King David’s story to come alive in a way that feels relevant to today’s viewers. Highlighting faith, redemption and extraordinary purpose, we’re honored to bring this story to FOX Nation with Zachary at the helm."

What is the plot of David: King of Israel?

David: King of Israel unfolds as a four-part docudrama that traces David's turbulent journey from pastoral obscurity to royal legacy- emphasizing his battles with giants, kings and inner demons.

Each weekly episode debuting in early 2026 mixes high-stakes reenactments of scriptural events like David's anointing, Goliath confrontation and temple preparations with commentary from historians and theologians.

The series highlights violence in his warrior days with passion in forbidden loves and redemption through repentance. David is portrayed not as a flawless hero but a flawed everyman whose faith drives extraordinary purpose.

Zachary Levi's narration adds warmth and relatability which guides viewers through prophets, witches and enemies that pepper the biblical tale.

Produced with cinematic production values by Warm Springs, it avoids preachiness and focuses on David's humanity to appeal to broad viewers interested in faith docudramas.

Fox Nation said-

"The series is grounded in biblical scripture yet told with cinematic grit and offers a raw, sweeping portrait of a man whose life was marked by courage, violence, passion, failure and redemption."

While commenting on the series, Levi shared with Fox Nation-

"Aside from the account of Christ, the story of David is the most powerful in all of scripture. In fact, one might argue that it's even more powerful in some ways, given that David was fully human, and therefore flawed, like us, making his journey more relatable to our own. It's a story I've wanted to be a part of telling ever since I was a child, so it was such a blessing being a part of this production."

Where to watch David: King of Israel

Stream David: King of Israel exclusively on Fox Nation, the subscription-based service from Fox News Media. The four-part series will release in weekly episodes, starting first quarter of 2026. No date has been announced yet.

Stay tuned for more such updates!