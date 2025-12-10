"genius and be a kind human being": Andra Day praises Tom Cruise for his demeanor and wishes to act beside him

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Andra Day attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Andra Day says Tom Cruise proves you can be both “a genius and a kind human being,” and she wants to act with him next. Andra Day met Cruise during the Academy’s 16th Governors Awards on November 16, 2025, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, where he received an Honorary Award alongside Dolly Parton, Debbie Allen, and Wynn Thomas.

Days later, at Ralph Lauren’s Holiday Experience in West Hollywood, Andra Day praised Cruise’s career and his considerate demeanor, adding she would be “100 percent” in for a film with him. A short clip from the Governors Awards also showed Andra Day quietly helping Cruise with a shirt-button mishap, a small moment that matched the way she described his professionalism and warmth.

“a genius and a kind human being,”: When and where Andra Day said it?

Andra Day’s first interaction with Cruise happened at the 16th Governors Awards on November 16, 2025, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom, Ovation Hollywood. The Academy had pre-announced the honorees in June and set the ceremony date and venue. As per the People.com report dated December 8, 2025, Andra Day said,

“It was so fun....My goodness. He is amazing. My God”

She added that Cruise’s “body of work is incredible,” and she highlighted,

“how sensitive and considerate he was of everyone in the room”

Andra Day stated,

“I'm like, wow, you know what? It's just a reminder. You can be a genius and be a kind human being at the same time, you know what I mean?”

The line is the core of her praise and frames the headline. Andra Day remarked on a light moment at the event. Footage showed them chatting and posing, and Andra Day came to Cruise’s rescue after noticing one of the buttons on his shirt had come undone. The clip circulated as a cheerful footnote to the night.

Follow-up comments came at the Ralph Lauren Holiday Experience in West Hollywood, which opened to the public on December 6-7. That is where Andra Day reiterated her admiration and expanded on what impressed her about the meeting.

What else did Andra Day say: career praise, demeanor, and a clear wish to co-star?

In that same conversation at the Ralph Lauren event, Andra Day emphasized Cruise’s legacy and her own enthusiasm. As per the People.com report dated December 8, 2025, Andra Day said,

“He was great,”

Also called the interaction with the Top Gun actor “amazing.” She also joked about his ubiquity on screen. Andra Day said,

“Also, I’m like, you’ve been in every movie, like even the movies where we didn’t see you....You were probably in those movies too.”

She ran with the bit, adding that he might as well have appeared in Lady Sings the Blues and riffing,

"Tom Cruise starring in Mahogany....Like, yeah, I'm here for it."

Andra Day also made her intent clear about working together. Andra Day said she would be “100 percent” down to star with him and joked,

“It better have some action....I need to do some kicks and some flips."

The framing ties to Cruise’s action-forward reputation across Mission Impossible and Top Gun, which Andra Day referenced while speaking about his work.

Why the moment matters: Cruise’s honors and Andra Day’s slate

The quote landed during a high-profile stretch for Cruise. He accepted the Honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards, where coverage noted an emotional speech about the unifying power of cinema and a career built on set collaboration. The recognition followed four prior nominations, including as producer on Top Gun Maverick. The awards backdrop explains why Andra Day’s praise resonated with audiences and industry peers.

It is also meaningful for Andra Day. The actress will appear in Bradley Cooper’s upcoming drama Is This Thing On and in season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians as Athena. The project's position, Andra Day at a busy moment, which adds practical weight to her “100 percent” collaboration line. A potential action project with Cruise would align with the energy she described, while the Governors Awards meeting supplied the proof-point for her “genius and kind” description.

